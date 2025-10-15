How much prize money could Rory McIlroy win at DP World India Championship? Full leaderboard breakdown
McIlroy has previously spoken about his desire to play in locations he hasn’t yet had a chance to throughout his successful career with the 36-year-old also set to visit Australia later this year.
Returning to action for the first time since winning his sixth Ryder Cup crown with Team Europe at Bethpage Black last month, McIlroy has been grouped with Viktor Hovland and America’s Ben Griffin for the opening two rounds.
This week’s tournament at Delhi Golf Club marks the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India with $4million up for grabs across the field.
Alongside winning a first title in India, McIlroy is also looking to strengthen his grip on the Race to Dubai – he currently sits in top spot ahead of Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton.
The winner of the inaugural DP World India Championship will take home $680,000 while second earns $440,000 and third $252,000.
While travelling around the world, McIlroy often doesn’t get an opportunity to see the sights, and it’ll likely be the same scenario in India this week with focus fully on achieving course success.
There are certain experiences he’s keen to tick off, such as watching cricket, and wants to return in the future to make that a reality.
"I'd love to go and see a cricket game,” he said. “I don't think there's anything on until next month maybe.
"I'd love to come back and do that. I mean, I'm a bit of a sicko; I love sitting down and watching Test matches.
“I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and The Ashes is going to be on. So that's something I'm quite excited -- I don't think I'll be able to get to a game but I'd love to do that.
“Obviously the Taj Mahal, love to come back at some time in years to come, bring back the family and experience that together.
"It's obviously a very, very big country and a lot to see. We're just around Delhi but you head south, and you head to a lot of other wonderful places. I hear down on the sort of southwest coast is beautiful. There's so much to see. It's such a big country.
“I guess my immediate thing I'm hoping for right now, as you say, play a first good two days and at least be here for the weekend and hopefully enjoy the weekend after that.”
DP World India Championship prize money by position
WINNER: $680,000
2nd: $440,000
3rd: $252,000
4th: $200,000
5th: $169,600
6th: $140,000
7th: $120,000
8th: $100,000
9th: $89,600
10th :$80,000
11th: $73,600
12th: $68,800
13th: $64,400
14th: $61,200
15th: $58,800
16th: $56,400
17th: $54,000
18th: $51,600
19th: $49,600
20th: $47,000
21st: $46,400
22nd: $45,200
23rd: $44,000
24th: $42,800
25th: $41,600
26th: $40,400
27th: $39,200
28th: $38,000
29th: $36,800
30th: $35,600
31st: $34,400
32nd: $33,200
33rd: $32,000
34th: $30,800
35th: $29,600
36th: $28,400
37th: $27,600
38th: $26,800
39th: $26,000
40th: $25,200
41st: $24,400
42nd: $23,600
43rd: $22,800
44th: $22,000
45th: $21,200
46th: $20,400
47th: $19,600
48th: $18,800
49th: $18,000
50th: $17,200
51st: $16,400
52nd: $15,600
53rd: $14,800
54th: $14,000
55th: $13,600
56th: $13,200
57th: $12,800
58th: $12,400
59th: $12,000
60th: $11,600
61st: $11,200
62nd: $10,800
63rd: $10,400
64th: $10,000
65th: $9,600
66th: $9,200
67th: $8,800
68th: $8,400
69th: $8,000
70th: $7,600