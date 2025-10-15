How much prize money could Rory McIlroy win at DP World India Championship? Full leaderboard breakdown

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has made a trip to compete in India for the first time in his career this week – but how much prize money could he potentially pick up at the DP World India Championship?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy has previously spoken about his desire to play in locations he hasn’t yet had a chance to throughout his successful career with the 36-year-old also set to visit Australia later this year.

Returning to action for the first time since winning his sixth Ryder Cup crown with Team Europe at Bethpage Black last month, McIlroy has been grouped with Viktor Hovland and America’s Ben Griffin for the opening two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week’s tournament at Delhi Golf Club marks the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India with $4million up for grabs across the field.

Rory McIlroy tees off from hole 1 during PRO-AM prior to the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Alongside winning a first title in India, McIlroy is also looking to strengthen his grip on the Race to Dubai – he currently sits in top spot ahead of Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton.

The winner of the inaugural DP World India Championship will take home $680,000 while second earns $440,000 and third $252,000.

While travelling around the world, McIlroy often doesn’t get an opportunity to see the sights, and it’ll likely be the same scenario in India this week with focus fully on achieving course success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are certain experiences he’s keen to tick off, such as watching cricket, and wants to return in the future to make that a reality.

"I'd love to go and see a cricket game,” he said. “I don't think there's anything on until next month maybe.

"I'd love to come back and do that. I mean, I'm a bit of a sicko; I love sitting down and watching Test matches.

“I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and The Ashes is going to be on. So that's something I'm quite excited -- I don't think I'll be able to get to a game but I'd love to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously the Taj Mahal, love to come back at some time in years to come, bring back the family and experience that together.

"It's obviously a very, very big country and a lot to see. We're just around Delhi but you head south, and you head to a lot of other wonderful places. I hear down on the sort of southwest coast is beautiful. There's so much to see. It's such a big country.

“I guess my immediate thing I'm hoping for right now, as you say, play a first good two days and at least be here for the weekend and hopefully enjoy the weekend after that.”

DP World India Championship prize money by position

WINNER: $680,000

2nd: $440,000

3rd: $252,000

4th: $200,000

5th: $169,600

6th: $140,000

7th: $120,000

8th: $100,000

9th: $89,600

10th :$80,000

11th: $73,600

12th: $68,800

13th: $64,400

14th: $61,200

15th: $58,800

16th: $56,400

17th: $54,000

18th: $51,600

19th: $49,600

20th: $47,000

21st: $46,400

22nd: $45,200

23rd: $44,000

24th: $42,800

25th: $41,600

26th: $40,400

27th: $39,200

28th: $38,000

29th: $36,800

30th: $35,600

31st: $34,400

32nd: $33,200

33rd: $32,000

34th: $30,800

35th: $29,600

36th: $28,400

37th: $27,600

38th: $26,800

39th: $26,000

40th: $25,200

41st: $24,400

42nd: $23,600

43rd: $22,800

44th: $22,000

45th: $21,200

46th: $20,400

47th: $19,600

48th: $18,800

49th: $18,000

50th: $17,200

51st: $16,400

52nd: $15,600

53rd: $14,800

54th: $14,000

55th: $13,600

56th: $13,200

57th: $12,800

58th: $12,400

59th: $12,000

60th: $11,600

61st: $11,200

62nd: $10,800

63rd: $10,400

64th: $10,000

65th: $9,600

66th: $9,200

67th: $8,800

68th: $8,400

69th: $8,000