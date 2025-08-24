How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at 2025 Tour Championship? Full leaderboard plus Tommy Fleetwood's record-breaking purse
Marking the end of the PGA Tour campaign, the Tour Championship was the last of three play-off events and acted as a double boost with Fleetwood also crowned FedEX Cup champion for 2025.
McIlroy has previously won the FedEx Cup on three occasions, and while he came up short in his bid for a fourth after ending the tournament on six-under par following Sunday’s final round of 70, the Northern Irishman still walked away with a handsome cheque.
His efforts in Atlanta, where McIlroy finished T23rd, banked around $400,000 in golf’s most lucrative event and means he has moved even closer to surpassing Tiger Woods atop the PGA Tour’s career prize money list.
Legend Woods amassed just shy of an eye-watering $121million in earnings while McIlroy sits second, heading into this week’s tournament sitting on over $107million.
Across the past three competitions, the field has been rattled down to only 30 for the season-ending event with each player taking home a financial windfall.
To give Fleetwood’s mammoth prize some context, Mcllroy banked $4.2million after completing a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters earlier this year.
According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260million – a £35million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.
He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”
McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.
"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.
"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.
"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER: $10,000,000
2: $5,000,000
3: $3,705,000
4: $3,200,000
5: $2,750,000
6: $1,900,000
7: $1,400,000
8: $1,065,000
9: $900,000
10: $735,000
11: $695,000
12: $660,000
13: $625,000
14: $590,000
15: $560,000
16: $505,000
17: $490,000
18: $475,000
19: $460,000
20: $445,000
21: $430,000
22: $415,000
23: $400,000
24: $390,000
25: $380,000
26: $375,000
27: $370,000
28: $365,000
29: $360,000
30: $355,000