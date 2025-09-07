How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn for winning 2025 Irish Open? Full leaderboard payout per position
McIlroy forced a play-off against Lagergren with a stunning eagle putt on the final hole, rounding out what had been a sensational round of 66 on Sunday – the sole blemish a bogey on the par-four first.
While the two players couldn’t be split across the opening two holes, McIlroy held his nerve after a wayward shot from Swedish star Lagergren on the third – much to the delight of the home support.
The world number two claimed his first Irish Open title at the same venue – The K Club – in 2016 when he finished three strokes clear, but he suffered home heartbreak at Royal County Down 12 months ago, narrowly losing out to Rasmus Hojgaard in Newcastle.
This victory acted as perfect preparation for the Ryder Cup, where McIlroy is aiming to win his eighth title with Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York later this month.
Alongside claiming the prestigious Irish Open award, McIlroy also banked $1.02million with Lagergren claiming the biggest purse of his career to date, taking home $660,000.
According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260million – a £35million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.
He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”
McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.
"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.
"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.
"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."
IRISH OPEN 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
1st - $1.02 million
2nd - $660,000
3rd - $378,000
4th - $300,000
5th - $254,400
6th - $210,000
7th - $180,000
8th - $150,000
9th - $134,400
10th - $120,000
11th - $110,400
12th - $103,200
13th - $96,600
14th - $91,800
15th - $88,200
16th - $84,600
17th - $81,000
18th - $77,400
19th - $74,400
20th - $72,000
21st - $69,600
22nd - $67,800
23rd - $66,000
24th - $64,200
25th - $62,400
26th - $60,600
27th - $58,800
28th - $57,000
29th - $55,200
30th - $53,400
31st - $51,600
32nd - $49,800
33rd - $48,000
34th - $46,200
35th - $44,000
36th - $42,600
37th - $41,400
38th - $40,200
39th - $39,000
40th - $37,800
41st - $36,600
42nd - $35,400
43rd - $34,200
44th - $33,000
45th - $31,800
46th - $30,600
47th - $29,400
48th - $28,200
49th - $27,000
50th - $25,800
51st - $24,600
52nd - $23,400
53rd - $22,200
54th - $21,000
55th - $20,400
56th - $19,800
57th - $19,200
58th - $18,600
59th - $18,000
60th - $17,400
61st - $16,800
62nd - $16,200
63rd - $15,600
64th - $15,000
65th - $14,400
66th - $13,800
67th - $13,200
68th - $12,600
69th - $12,000
70th - $11,400