How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn for winning 2025 Irish Open? Full leaderboard payout per position

Rory McIlroy celebrated dream Irish Open glory for the second time in his career following a dramatic play-off victory over Joakim Lagergren – and also banked another healthy winner’s prize money paycheque.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy forced a play-off against Lagergren with a stunning eagle putt on the final hole, rounding out what had been a sensational round of 66 on Sunday – the sole blemish a bogey on the par-four first.

While the two players couldn’t be split across the opening two holes, McIlroy held his nerve after a wayward shot from Swedish star Lagergren on the third – much to the delight of the home support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world number two claimed his first Irish Open title at the same venue – The K Club – in 2016 when he finished three strokes clear, but he suffered home heartbreak at Royal County Down 12 months ago, narrowly losing out to Rasmus Hojgaard in Newcastle.

Rory McIlroy in Amgen Irish Open action at The K Club. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

This victory acted as perfect preparation for the Ryder Cup, where McIlroy is aiming to win his eighth title with Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York later this month.

Alongside claiming the prestigious Irish Open award, McIlroy also banked $1.02million with Lagergren claiming the biggest purse of his career to date, taking home $660,000.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260million – a £35million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”

McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.

"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.

"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."

IRISH OPEN 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION

1st - $1.02 million

2nd - $660,000

3rd - $378,000

4th - $300,000

5th - $254,400

6th - $210,000

7th - $180,000

8th - $150,000

9th - $134,400

10th - $120,000

11th - $110,400

12th - $103,200

13th - $96,600

14th - $91,800

15th - $88,200

16th - $84,600

17th - $81,000

18th - $77,400

19th - $74,400

20th - $72,000

21st - $69,600

22nd - $67,800

23rd - $66,000

24th - $64,200

25th - $62,400

26th - $60,600

27th - $58,800

28th - $57,000

29th - $55,200

30th - $53,400

31st - $51,600

32nd - $49,800

33rd - $48,000

34th - $46,200

35th - $44,000

36th - $42,600

37th - $41,400

38th - $40,200

39th - $39,000

40th - $37,800

41st - $36,600

42nd - $35,400

43rd - $34,200

44th - $33,000

45th - $31,800

46th - $30,600

47th - $29,400

48th - $28,200

49th - $27,000

50th - $25,800

51st - $24,600

52nd - $23,400

53rd - $22,200

54th - $21,000

55th - $20,400

56th - $19,800

57th - $19,200

58th - $18,600

59th - $18,000

60th - $17,400

61st - $16,800

62nd - $16,200

63rd - $15,600

64th - $15,000

65th - $14,400

66th - $13,800

67th - $13,200

68th - $12,600

69th - $12,000