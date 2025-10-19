How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at 2025 DP World India Championship? Full leaderboard payout including Tommy Fleetwood purse
McIlroy has previously spoken about his desire to play in locations he hasn’t yet had a chance to throughout his successful career and ticked a major country off the list by featuring at the DP World India Championship held at Delhi Golf Club.
This week’s tournament marked the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India with $4million up for grabs across the field.
McIlroy finished his tournament with a one-under par 71 on Sunday, including a birdie at the final hole, ultimately ending on -11 across four rounds.
Ryder Cup team-mate Fleetwood continued his stunning form by finishing two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard from Keita Nakajima while Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland also sat inside the top-six.
Fleetwood, who was the only player to register more points at Bethpage Black last month than McIlroy, carded eight birdies in Sunday’s final round and took home a purse of $680,000.
McIlroy continued to build upon his eye-watering fortune, collecting roughly $40,400 in on-course prize money, and will enjoy a couple of weeks off before returning to action at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on November 6.
While travelling around the world, McIlroy often doesn’t get an opportunity to see the sights, and it was the same scenario in India with focus fully on achieving course success.
There are certain experiences he’s keen to tick off, such as watching cricket, and wants to return in the future to make that a reality.
"I'd love to go and see a cricket game,” he said. “I don't think there's anything on until next month maybe.
"I'd love to come back and do that. I mean, I'm a bit of a sicko; I love sitting down and watching Test matches.
“I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and The Ashes is going to be on. So that's something I'm quite excited -- I don't think I'll be able to get to a game but I'd love to do that.
“Obviously the Taj Mahal, love to come back at some time in years to come, bring back the family and experience that together.
"It's obviously a very, very big country and a lot to see. We're just around Delhi but you head south, and you head to a lot of other wonderful places. I hear down on the sort of southwest coast is beautiful. There's so much to see. It's such a big country.”
DP World India Championship prize money by position
WINNER: $680,000
2nd: $440,000
3rd: $252,000
4th: $200,000
5th: $169,600
6th: $140,000
7th: $120,000
8th: $100,000
9th: $89,600
10th :$80,000
11th: $73,600
12th: $68,800
13th: $64,400
14th: $61,200
15th: $58,800
16th: $56,400
17th: $54,000
18th: $51,600
19th: $49,600
20th: $47,000
21st: $46,400
22nd: $45,200
23rd: $44,000
24th: $42,800
25th: $41,600
26th: $40,400
27th: $39,200
28th: $38,000
29th: $36,800
30th: $35,600
31st: $34,400
32nd: $33,200
33rd: $32,000
34th: $30,800
35th: $29,600
36th: $28,400
37th: $27,600
38th: $26,800
39th: $26,000
40th: $25,200
41st: $24,400
42nd: $23,600
43rd: $22,800
44th: $22,000
45th: $21,200
46th: $20,400
47th: $19,600
48th: $18,800
49th: $18,000
50th: $17,200
51st: $16,400
52nd: $15,600
53rd: $14,800
54th: $14,000
55th: $13,600
56th: $13,200
57th: $12,800
58th: $12,400
59th: $12,000
60th: $11,600
61st: $11,200
62nd: $10,800
63rd: $10,400
64th: $10,000
65th: $9,600
66th: $9,200
67th: $8,800
68th: $8,400
69th: $8,000
70th: $7,600