How much prize money did Tom McKibbin earn at 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom? Breakdown by position including Joaquin Niemann's purse

Tom McKibbin’s solid start to life with LIV Golf continued this weekend as the Northern Irish star secured a tied 11th-placed finish – and another healthy paycheque – in their United Kingdom event hosted at JCB Golf & Country Club.

McKibbin, who missed the cut in his home Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week, posted a one-under par final round on Sunday, ending on seven-under for the tournament.

The 22-year-old has recorded four top-10 finishes throughout his maiden campaign with LIV, including in two consecutive tournaments prior to this weekend in Dallas and Andalucía.

McKibbin has already banked millions this year and is in line to take home around another $380,000 for his individual performance.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin represents Legion XIII in LIV Golf. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There’s also the added bonus of an extra $750,000 which is awarded to McKibbin for Legion XIII, which includes Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, winning the team event – the four golfers share an eye-watering $3million purse having finished on a combined 35-under par.

It’s estimated this latest payout will take McKibbin’s yearly LIV earnings beyond $4million while he has also picked up around £2.6million from performances on the DP World Tour throughout his career.

McKibbin received high praise from team captain Rahm at last week’s Open Championship with the Spaniard saying: “He’s a fantastic young man.

"For a 22-year-old to be as calm and collected as he is is quite phenomenal. He’s quiet by nature, but even in competition when things go wrong, he stays quite calm, and it’s just remarkable and an incredible gift to have for a young player.

“I don’t think I can relate to that whatsoever, so I’m a little bit jealous of that. I think it’s going to serve him very well in the long run.

“Obviously, I think he’s internally processing the same emotions that all of us are processing, but outwardly, he stays really, really calm, and that helps him quite a bit, on top of having a fantastic golf swing.

“I don’t know what it is about Northern Ireland, but they have two of the most beautiful golf swings ever produced in golf (in McKibbin and Rory McIlroy).”

Fellow countryman Graeme McDowell was also full of admiration for McKibbin, who he feels will go on to become a major champion.

“Tom is a great player,” he said. “Tom is going to do well with a guy like Jon Rahm next to him.

"He will learn a lot from him. That will accelerate his learning and experience and turn him into a major champion quicker than perhaps he would have been.”

While McKibbin enjoyed a healthy payday, champion Joaquin Niemann banked his fifth $4million winner’s prize of the season in England.

LIV GOLF UNITED KINGDOM PAYOUT PER POSITION

WIN: $4million

2: $2.25million

3: $1.5million

4: $1million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000