How much prize money did Tom McKibbin earn at 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom? Breakdown by position including Joaquin Niemann's purse
McKibbin, who missed the cut in his home Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week, posted a one-under par final round on Sunday, ending on seven-under for the tournament.
The 22-year-old has recorded four top-10 finishes throughout his maiden campaign with LIV, including in two consecutive tournaments prior to this weekend in Dallas and Andalucía.
McKibbin has already banked millions this year and is in line to take home around another $380,000 for his individual performance.
There’s also the added bonus of an extra $750,000 which is awarded to McKibbin for Legion XIII, which includes Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt, winning the team event – the four golfers share an eye-watering $3million purse having finished on a combined 35-under par.
It’s estimated this latest payout will take McKibbin’s yearly LIV earnings beyond $4million while he has also picked up around £2.6million from performances on the DP World Tour throughout his career.
McKibbin received high praise from team captain Rahm at last week’s Open Championship with the Spaniard saying: “He’s a fantastic young man.
"For a 22-year-old to be as calm and collected as he is is quite phenomenal. He’s quiet by nature, but even in competition when things go wrong, he stays quite calm, and it’s just remarkable and an incredible gift to have for a young player.
“I don’t think I can relate to that whatsoever, so I’m a little bit jealous of that. I think it’s going to serve him very well in the long run.
“Obviously, I think he’s internally processing the same emotions that all of us are processing, but outwardly, he stays really, really calm, and that helps him quite a bit, on top of having a fantastic golf swing.
“I don’t know what it is about Northern Ireland, but they have two of the most beautiful golf swings ever produced in golf (in McKibbin and Rory McIlroy).”
Fellow countryman Graeme McDowell was also full of admiration for McKibbin, who he feels will go on to become a major champion.
“Tom is a great player,” he said. “Tom is going to do well with a guy like Jon Rahm next to him.
"He will learn a lot from him. That will accelerate his learning and experience and turn him into a major champion quicker than perhaps he would have been.”
While McKibbin enjoyed a healthy payday, champion Joaquin Niemann banked his fifth $4million winner’s prize of the season in England.
LIV GOLF UNITED KINGDOM PAYOUT PER POSITION
WIN: $4million
2: $2.25million
3: $1.5million
4: $1million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
