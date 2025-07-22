How much prize money has Rory McIlroy won in 2025 after Open payout? Full event breakdown including Masters victory

Rory McIlroy closed the gap on Tiger Woods’ position atop the all-time PGA Tour prize money chart with his tied-seventh Open Championship finish at Royal Portrush, continuing what has been a sensational season for the Northern Irish superstar.

Woods, who won 82 PGA Tour titles and collected 15 majors throughout an illustrious career, has pocketed almost $121million while McIlroy became only the second player to surpass the $100million mark earlier this year.

McIlroy further boosted his tally by collecting a purse worth $451,833 for his performance in Portrush, bringing his PGA Tour total to a touch over $107million.

Scottie Scheffler, who collected his maiden Claret Jug on Sunday, already sits in fourth aged 29 – his $3.1million Open payout moved him to nearly $91million.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy received a healthy winner's cheque for his historic Masters triumph at Augusta. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy has enjoyed an impressive campaign, picking up three titles throughout 2025, starting with February’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am success before reigning supreme at The Players Championship for a second time one month later.

Then came the trophy McIlroy had waited his entire career for, becoming only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam by sealing Masters glory in a dramatic play-off at Augusta.

While donning the green jacket was McIlroy’s main goal, he also banked an eye-watering $4.2million winner’s cheque which contributes a healthy portion of his yearly PGA Tour earnings of $16,156,418.

That sum puts him second on the list behind Scheffler, who has banked $19,202,883 following two major victories alongside winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Memorial Tournament.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy’s net worth sits at £260 million – a £35 million increase from the previous year, making him Northern Ireland’s richest person aged under 40.

He sits 19th in the United Kingdom among people under 40 with the Sunday Times saying “the bulk of McIlroy’s fortune stems from sponsorship deals and other tie-ups with Nike, Omega and TaylorMade. He has also prospered from property in Dubai, New York and Florida.”

McIlroy has previously spoken about being motivated by sporting success over monetary gains, saying ahead of the 2019 Tour Championship: "It should be about the prestige of winning an event that you'll be remembered for.

"I'm not saying that money is a bad thing, it motivates a lot of people, but I think for me and my competitive spirit, I want to win for a lot of different reasons.

"I don't think the money needs to be front and centre, because I don't think that's what the fans care about.

"Players might care about it and we want to be rewarded and paid for what we do, but competitively it's not about that. It's about trying to win golf tournaments."

Here’s a full breakdown of how much prize money McIlroy has won at every tournament this year with his finishes in brackets:

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: $473,382 (T4th)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $3.6million (Winner)

The Genesis Invitational: $270,714 (T17th)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $349,000 (T15th)

THE PLAYERS Championship: $4.5million (Winner)

Texas Children's Houston Open: $337,844 (T5th)

Masters Tournament: $4.2million (Winner)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: $170,967 (T12th alongside Shane Lowry)

Truist Championship: $602,500 (T7th)

PGA Championship: $49,190 (T47th)

U.S. Open: $243,070 (T19th)

Travelers Championship: $695,000 (T6th)

Genesis Scottish Open: $788,175 (T2nd)