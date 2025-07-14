How much prize money is up for grabs at The Open Championship 2025? Full breakdown by position
Many of the superstars who will grace the iconic Dunluce links this week have already arrived in Northern Ireland with the likes of home hero Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele getting in some early practice on Monday.
While the honour of winning one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments is the main motivation, an added bonus is taking home a healthy slice of the $17million which is up for grabs.
That prize fund matches an Open Championship record, equal with the tally available at Royal Troon 12 months ago which moved to $17million from $16.5million in 2023.
It has drastically increased across the past decade – around $8.4million was on the line in 2015 while $10.75million was the total fund when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.
It’s certainly a far-cry from the £10 which was on offer at The Open Championship in 1863, the first edition to provide a financial reward.
For the first three years the competition was held between 1860-1862, there was no prize money on offer, while the champion received a winner’s cheque – of £6 – for the first time in 1864 – how times have changed!
Flash forward to the current day and McIlroy became the second player to surpass the $100million mark on the PGA Tour earlier this year, joining Tiger Woods, and will be looking to further boost his personal wealth at a venue where he still holds the course record after shooting 61 aged 16 in 2005.
If the Holywood native reigns supreme on Sunday evening, he will bank a $3.1million winner’s cheque, which again matches Schauffele’s windfall from last year, while second and third will each take home more than $1million.
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER $3,100,000
2 $1,759,000
3 $1,128,000
4 $876,000
5 $705,000
6 $611,000
7 $525,000
8 $442,500
9 $388,000
10 $350,600
11 $319,200
12 $282,800
13 $266,000
14 $249,000
15 $231,000
16 $212,700
17 $202,400
18 $193,000
19 $184,900
20 $176,200
21 $168,000
22 $159,600
23 $151,000
24 $142,600
25 $137,800
26 $131,800
27 $127,000
28 $122,600
29 $117,300
30 $111,200
31 $107,600
32 $102,100
33 $98,500
34 $95,700
35 $92,400
36 $88,700
37 $84,600
38 $80,300
39 $77,400
40 $74,900
41 $71,800
42 $68,300
43 $65,200
44 $61,500
45 $58,000
46 $55,000
47 $52,800
48 $50,700
49 $48,400
50 $47,200
51 $46,200
52 $45,400
53 $44,700
54 $44,000
55 $43,300
56 $42,700
57 $42,300
58 $42,000
59 $41,700
60 $41,400
61 $41,200
62 $41,000
63 $40,800
64 $40,600
65 $40,300
66 $40,000
67 $39,700
68 $39,400
69 $39,100
70 $38,900
Only professionals can claim prize money and if more than 70 qualify for the final two rounds, additional funds will be added.
Prize money decreases by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.
Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,350; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,300; remainder of professional golfers and ties $8,750.
