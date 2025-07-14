How much prize money is up for grabs at The Open Championship 2025? Full breakdown by position

The 2025 Open Championship gets underway on Thursday with the world’s golfing elite battling it out for the Claret Jug – and also a piece of the eye-watering prize money available at Royal Portrush.

Many of the superstars who will grace the iconic Dunluce links this week have already arrived in Northern Ireland with the likes of home hero Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele getting in some early practice on Monday.

While the honour of winning one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments is the main motivation, an added bonus is taking home a healthy slice of the $17million which is up for grabs.

That prize fund matches an Open Championship record, equal with the tally available at Royal Troon 12 months ago which moved to $17million from $16.5million in 2023.

It has drastically increased across the past decade – around $8.4million was on the line in 2015 while $10.75million was the total fund when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.

It’s certainly a far-cry from the £10 which was on offer at The Open Championship in 1863, the first edition to provide a financial reward.

For the first three years the competition was held between 1860-1862, there was no prize money on offer, while the champion received a winner’s cheque – of £6 – for the first time in 1864 – how times have changed!

Flash forward to the current day and McIlroy became the second player to surpass the $100million mark on the PGA Tour earlier this year, joining Tiger Woods, and will be looking to further boost his personal wealth at a venue where he still holds the course record after shooting 61 aged 16 in 2005.

If the Holywood native reigns supreme on Sunday evening, he will bank a $3.1million winner’s cheque, which again matches Schauffele’s windfall from last year, while second and third will each take home more than $1million.

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION

WINNER $3,100,000

2 $1,759,000

3 $1,128,000

4 $876,000

5 $705,000

6 $611,000

7 $525,000

8 $442,500

9 $388,000

10 $350,600

11 $319,200

12 $282,800

13 $266,000

14 $249,000

15 $231,000

16 $212,700

17 $202,400

18 $193,000

19 $184,900

20 $176,200

21 $168,000

22 $159,600

23 $151,000

24 $142,600

25 $137,800

26 $131,800

27 $127,000

28 $122,600

29 $117,300

30 $111,200

31 $107,600

32 $102,100

33 $98,500

34 $95,700

35 $92,400

36 $88,700

37 $84,600

38 $80,300

39 $77,400

40 $74,900

41 $71,800

42 $68,300

43 $65,200

44 $61,500

45 $58,000

46 $55,000

47 $52,800

48 $50,700

49 $48,400

50 $47,200

51 $46,200

52 $45,400

53 $44,700

54 $44,000

55 $43,300

56 $42,700

57 $42,300

58 $42,000

59 $41,700

60 $41,400

61 $41,200

62 $41,000

63 $40,800

64 $40,600

65 $40,300

66 $40,000

67 $39,700

68 $39,400

69 $39,100

70 $38,900

Only professionals can claim prize money and if more than 70 qualify for the final two rounds, additional funds will be added.

Prize money decreases by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.