How Rory McIlroy made a 'dream come true' with signed ball almost 20 years after initial meeting

Plenty of unforgettable moments emerged from The 2025 Open at Royal Portrush and David Bieleski will certainly forever remember his trip to Northern Ireland as the New Zealander’s “dream came true”, leaving with a signed Rory McIlroy ball – almost 20 years after an initial meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bieleski asked one of the questions at McIlroy’s pre-tournament press conference, revealing he was his scorer at the 2006 Dubai Desert Classic, to which the Northern Irish star replied “no way”.

He revealed McIlroy told him during that tournament, where he was a 16-year-old amateur, that his two goals were to be world number one and to complete a career Grand Slam – two achievements which he has since ticked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in Dubai where future sporting superstar McIlroy signed a ball for Bieleski, but as he further explained on social media after Monday’s interaction with the home hero, he lost the prized possession years later during the process of turning his life around.

David Bieleski with the ball signed by Rory McIlroy at The Open. (Photo by David Bieleski)

“As many of my followers will know, I've been sober for 11 years now,” posted Bieleski, who was in Portrush working for New Zealand-based Sport Nation. “By the age of 24, I was residing in a homeless shelter.

"When I got sober and, in amongst all the moving places which often occurs in early recovery, I lost the signed golf balls that I was given by players, including the one Rory signed for me as those two 16-year-olds.

“It is something I deeply regret. It still stings, and I think about it an unreasonable amount. At least, compared to a normal person who isn't so passionate about this game!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those memories in Dubai are some of the finest of my childhood, and the mementos were a precious reminder.

“This moment, this one right here, that was my own personal career Grand Slam in a way. To be able to ask a question to Rory in a press conference and create a beautiful personal story arc in the process. Something I could never dream would occur during those darker days.

“Thank you Rory for taking my question, and best of luck this week.”

As hundreds of media members from around the world prepared to depart Portrush, Bieleski completed a full circle moment, leaving with a ball signed by McIlroy – something he described as a “dream come true” after losing the original.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad