How Rory McIlroy made a 'dream come true' with signed ball almost 20 years after initial meeting
Bieleski asked one of the questions at McIlroy’s pre-tournament press conference, revealing he was his scorer at the 2006 Dubai Desert Classic, to which the Northern Irish star replied “no way”.
He revealed McIlroy told him during that tournament, where he was a 16-year-old amateur, that his two goals were to be world number one and to complete a career Grand Slam – two achievements which he has since ticked off.
It was in Dubai where future sporting superstar McIlroy signed a ball for Bieleski, but as he further explained on social media after Monday’s interaction with the home hero, he lost the prized possession years later during the process of turning his life around.
“As many of my followers will know, I've been sober for 11 years now,” posted Bieleski, who was in Portrush working for New Zealand-based Sport Nation. “By the age of 24, I was residing in a homeless shelter.
"When I got sober and, in amongst all the moving places which often occurs in early recovery, I lost the signed golf balls that I was given by players, including the one Rory signed for me as those two 16-year-olds.
“It is something I deeply regret. It still stings, and I think about it an unreasonable amount. At least, compared to a normal person who isn't so passionate about this game!
"Those memories in Dubai are some of the finest of my childhood, and the mementos were a precious reminder.
“This moment, this one right here, that was my own personal career Grand Slam in a way. To be able to ask a question to Rory in a press conference and create a beautiful personal story arc in the process. Something I could never dream would occur during those darker days.
“Thank you Rory for taking my question, and best of luck this week.”
As hundreds of media members from around the world prepared to depart Portrush, Bieleski completed a full circle moment, leaving with a ball signed by McIlroy – something he described as a “dream come true” after losing the original.
"’Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard. And if you put your mind to it, you can do anything’ – Rory McIlroy,” Bieleski posted alongside a picture of him with the ball. “Thank you Rory McIlroy for making my dream come true and resolving an 11 year journey to this moment.”
