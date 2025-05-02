'I didn’t even know he knew what golf was!': Rory McIlroy reveals the one Masters congratulations message that left him starstruck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From athletes to actors and even presidents, thousands of people contacted Rory McIlroy to pass on their congratulations after his historic Masters triumph at Augusta – but there’s one that stood out above the rest.

Holywood native McIlroy became only the sixth-ever player to complete a career grand slam following his dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose last month, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.

The final stages of Sunday’s action where McIlroy experienced a rollercoaster of emotions broke TV records with Sky Sports confirming a peak audience of 1.85 million viewers while CBS peaked around 19.5 million as the 35-year-old closed in on long-awaited glory.

McIlroy’s success reached far beyond a traditional sporting audience with the world number two revealing ahead of last week’s Zurich Classic that plenty of iconic names had been in touch.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ – a major talk show in America – McIlroy admits one message left him particularly starstruck.

"I was sort of overwhelmed with the people that reached out from all different walks of life," he said. “Culture, entertainment, but the one that got me was Sir Elton John.

"That was like incredible.

"I haven’t been able to connect with him so his assistant left me a voicemail and said ‘Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person, the only problem is he doesn’t have a cell phone so you might get a call from a landline number in Windsor, England’.

"I was like ‘sure!’. I haven’t been able to reach out and connect...it’s Elton John, that’s so cool. I didn’t even know Elton John knew what golf was!

"It’s awesome. I’m super humbled by the amount of people who reached out, it has been super cool.”

Woods, who has won 15 majors throughout an illustrious career, became the fastest player to record a grand slam, achieving the feat in four years (1997-2000) and has went on to win each competition at least three times.

McIlroy has struck up a close friendship with boyhood idol Woods in recent years and admits it’s “really cool” to now be in his esteemed company.

"He said ‘welcome to the club, kid’ which was just so cool,” added McIlroy. “Six people have achieved the career grand slam in golf, there’s only four of us living – Gary Player is 90, Jack is 85 and then Tiger and myself.