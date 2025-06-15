'I don't like to see that': Former Ryder Cup captain believes 'there's something not right' with Rory McIlroy

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes “something is not right” with Rory McIlroy and expressed disappointment at the press conference conducted by the Northern Irish ace after Saturday’s third round at the US Open.

Having skipped media duties for six rounds on the trot at major championships, McIlroy finally spoke at Oakmont and when questioned over his absence said he felt “I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want to do”.

The 36-year-old, who became only the sixth male player to complete golf’s career Grand Slam by winning the Masters in April, has struggled for form since his Augusta triumph, finishing T47th at the PGA Championship before missing the cut in last weekend’s Canadian Open.

McIlroy sits on 10-over par through three rounds at an extremely difficult Oakmont course – only four players currently boast a score better than even-par – and McGinley wasn’t a fan of the answers provided.

OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I didn't enjoy them, I don't like to see that,” McGinley said on the Golf Channel. “I think Rory is better than that and either not talking to the media or giving a press conference like that doesn't serve him rightly for the person he is.

"He looks fed up to me, he looks like he has had enough of everything.

"Whether it was the emotional release of everything that has gone on, not just with winning The Masters but his whole career being pointed towards trying to win the Grand Slam, and he's reeling on the ropes now emotionally, I don't know.

"He's not himself, this is not normal and when he does that, because people and players look up to him, he's created such a great profile in the media and people like him...a conference like that with his body language and short answers, it doesn't serve him.

"I'm disappointed for Rory that it has come to that. Something is eating at him - he hasn't let us know what it is - but there's something not right."

Former professional golfer Brandel Chamblee believes McIlroy, who he described as “arguably the most popular golfer in the world", has a duty to set an example for future generations.

"It's hard to believe that's the man that won the career Grand Slam and looked exalted in victory,” said Chamblee. “He has been the best with the media over the last 15 years, the absolute best, so does that earn him some goodwill? I think it absolutely does, but to see him there looking so frustrated is hard to believe.

"He's arguably the most popular golfer in the world and to see him look that exacerbated with everyone in the media and blaming everybody in the media for whatever transpired with the driver, which was making a mountain out of a molehill.

"There's a great line about 'rank does not confer privilege or power, it imposes a responsibility'.