'I love the guy to death' - Meet the other Northern Irishmen who will be joining Rory McIlroy on course at The Open Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy is generating the majority of local interest during his Open Championship homecoming at Royal Portrush while eyes are also on former champion Darren Clarke and emerging talent Tom McKibbin, but they aren’t the only Northern Irishmen who will be out on course this week.

McIlroy, who is returning to a venue where he set the course record aged 16 for the first time since missing the cut in 2019, has been the name on everybody’s lips and minds throughout practice with thousands rushing to get a glimpse of their home hero.

He will once again be the star attraction when he tees off alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 3:10pm on Thursday afternoon while McKibbin is amongst the first group out at 6:35am, playing with Padraig Harrington and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Clarke, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal St George's in 2011, remains a popular figure in Northern Ireland and after having a hole named in his honour, the 56-year-old will be in action at 7:52am.

Portrush native Ricky Elliott has worked with American star Brooks Koepka since 2013. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The name Ricky Elliott may not be quite as recognisable, but the Portrush native has tasted significant success on golf’s biggest stage and returns to his home club once again this week, serving as American superstar Brooks Koepka’s caddie – a role he has occupied since 2013.

Elliott was a promising player in his youth, winning the Ulster Boys Championship and Ulster Youth Championship, and represented Ireland at the 1990 European Youth Championships.

He ultimately decided to make the transition into becoming a caddie – a decision which has certainly paid off with Elliott on the bag for all five of Koepka’s major titles, including the most recent in 2023, and his ascension to world number one.

Speaking ahead of his last visit to Royal Portrush in 2019, Koepka, who now plies his trade with LIV Golf but remains one of the world’s best players, highlighted the dynamic between himself and Elliott.

“He knows not to talk about golf while we’re out there,” said Koepka. “He knows if I’m getting a little bit tense, maybe upset, angry, whatever it is, he can tell just by my walk.

"He can tell, just body language. I think that’s what makes a great caddie. A lot of times he’ll tell me to slow down, slow my walk.

"If I get angry, my walk just gets a little bit quicker. And then under pressure he knows exactly what to say at the right time, and that’s what you want in a caddie.

"I wouldn’t want anybody else on my bag, I know that. He’s been tremendous. He’s part of the reason why I’ve had the success I’ve had. And I love the guy to death."

Elliott has also caddied for Koepka at the Ryder Cup – one of golf’s biggest competitions – and the American joked that working with him is made a bit easier by not understanding his Northern Irish accent.

Their connection extends far beyond the golf course with the pair friends first and Elliott was even a groomsman at Koepka’s wedding in 2022.

"I think we've been so successful because I don't understand him half the time," Koepka laughed in 2023. “That's probably why we work so well together.

"He's a great dude. He was a groomsman at my wedding. He's one of my best friends.

"We hang out on the golf course, off the golf course. He'll sometimes even pop down or I'll pop up to him in Orlando and just kind of spend a weekend up there hanging with him.

"It doesn't always need to be golf. We're very close, and I think that's translated to success on the golf course.

"I think the ideal caddie is just knowing what your player is going to do before they even do it.

"He can sense if I'm tense, if I'm a little too relaxed, if I'm annoyed, if I'm kind of lackadaisical. He can sense that and kind of get the ball rolling and snap me back into it."

Elliott has experienced the highs and lows alongside Koepka, but says nothing has changed during that time, regardless of success or failure.

"He has developed a lot as a person and player, but he has never changed towards me,” Elliott told Golfing World in 2019. “We have fun on the course and he is very good at his job.

"I haven’t changed anything I’ve ever done with him. He has been like a little brother to me over the years and to see him perform the way he does is a dream come true for me. We have a great relationship which hasn’t changed.”

Chris Selfridge, who previously worked with McKibbin, helped Matti Schmid seal his spot at The Open – he was one of the last three players to gain entry via the highest Scottish Open finishers alongside Chris Gotterup and Nicolai Hojgaard.

He has also been on the bag for Michael Hoey, Ryan Fox and Matthias Schwab, and the Castledawson native revealed how he got started as a caddie.

“Becoming a caddie started out when I was working an office job in Belfast and I didn’t really know what was next for me,” he told Irish Golfer. “I was thinking about going back to university...I was a bit confused.

"I went down to Australia for a few weeks caddying for Michael and doing some travelling so that was very appealing and I fell in love with caddying and have been doing it ever since.

"It was an accident of sorts, but I knew from having caddy friends that it was a viable career option and something that would fit my personality well.