Despite enjoying better weather in North Carolina than Northern Ireland – a visitor to this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club would rather live on this side of the pond.

As tens of thousands of fans flocked to the Dunluce links in their droves for the third round of action, the News Letter spoke to Tobi Webber who was wearing a matching green outfit alongside her two friends.

Staying at the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena, Ms Webber stressed her love for all things Northern Ireland after sitting down in the spectator village and enjoying watching the golf’s elite tackle their way around the course.

"I've been here for about a week or so,” she stated.

"I've absolutely loved it and want to move here.

"I don't want to leave...I'd take the people here over the weather all day long.

"I love the scenery around here and we are staying in the Galgorm, which has been absolutely beautiful.

"It’s about a 45-minute bus journey there and back – but it hasn’t been too bad!”

America’s Scottie Scheffler topped the leaderboard heading into today’s third round after carding a terrific 64 yesterday.

Despite cheering on her compatriot, Ms Webber also confessed her love for grand slam winner Rory McIlroy who is aiming to clinch a fairytale victory in front of his home fans.

She added: "This isn't our first time at a golf event - but the first time at the Open.

"I've loved it, it's really well organised and it's just great.

"Possibly (when asked if Scheffler will get the job done)...I'm rooting for him.

"But I also like Rory McIlroy.