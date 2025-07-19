"I want to move here": North Carolina woman willing to swap sunshine for beautiful north coast scenery

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:53 BST
Despite enjoying better weather in North Carolina than Northern Ireland – a visitor to this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club would rather live on this side of the pond.

As tens of thousands of fans flocked to the Dunluce links in their droves for the third round of action, the News Letter spoke to Tobi Webber who was wearing a matching green outfit alongside her two friends.

Staying at the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena, Ms Webber stressed her love for all things Northern Ireland after sitting down in the spectator village and enjoying watching the golf’s elite tackle their way around the course.

"I've been here for about a week or so,” she stated.

Tobi Webber from North Carolina has commented on her week in Northern Ireland after being pictured at the Open in Portrushplaceholder image
Tobi Webber from North Carolina has commented on her week in Northern Ireland after being pictured at the Open in Portrush

"I've absolutely loved it and want to move here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't want to leave...I'd take the people here over the weather all day long.

"I love the scenery around here and we are staying in the Galgorm, which has been absolutely beautiful.

"It’s about a 45-minute bus journey there and back – but it hasn’t been too bad!”

America’s Scottie Scheffler topped the leaderboard heading into today’s third round after carding a terrific 64 yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite cheering on her compatriot, Ms Webber also confessed her love for grand slam winner Rory McIlroy who is aiming to clinch a fairytale victory in front of his home fans.

She added: "This isn't our first time at a golf event - but the first time at the Open.

"I've loved it, it's really well organised and it's just great.

"Possibly (when asked if Scheffler will get the job done)...I'm rooting for him.

"But I also like Rory McIlroy.

"He is just as big in America as he is back home...he just comes across as a nice guy.”

Related topics:Rory McIlroyNorthern IrelandBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice