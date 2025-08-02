'I was nervous for four hours!': Belfast student reflects on breaking Balmoral course record after sensational 59

Belfast student Conor Clarke admits he was dealing with “crazy” nerves throughout a round where he set the new Balmoral course record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, Clarke recorded a sensational 10-under par 59, which included two eagles and six birdies, at Balmoral Golf Club on the Lisburn Road.

Balmoral confirmed the news on social media, posting: “NEW COURSE RECORD UPDATE!!!! Massive congratulations to Conor Clarke who just shot 59 gross (-10) today in Competition!! Well done!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke has long held an ambition of setting a new course record, but as the dream edged continually closer to reality, he admits his heart rate rose significantly.

Conor Clarke pictured after breaking Balmoral Golf Club's course record by shooting 59. (Photo by Balmoral Golf Club)

"I’ve been going for the course record for ages and it’s great to get it done,” Clarke told BBC Sport NI. “I’d say it was the third hole (when I thought it was on).

"When I held out for eagle I went three-under through three. I’m playing really good golf, I’m just off a tournament, so I knew it was on from the third...I was nervous for four hours!

“From the fifth hole it was crazy the nerves, When I chipped in on 17 I felt my heart drop and I turned round to Joe, one of the guys I was playing with, and said ‘I feel like I’m having a heart attack here!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said ‘calm down’ and coming up 18 I was less nervous, but 16 and 17 my heart rate must have been 200, it was crazy.”

Clarke was born with scoliosis, which is a condition where the spine curves abnormally, but he didn’t let that halt his golfing journey – even when he was forced to spend one year away from the course aged 16 after snapping a rod which had been inserted into his back.

He’s now returned to top form and has dedicated countless hours to achieving a feat like the one he has just ticked off.

"I’ve been playing since I can remember,” added Clarke. “My dad is actually a professional...I’ve been playing seriously since I was nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was born with scoliosis and when I was younger I had two rods in my back. I had to have surgery every six months or so and when I was 16 I was playing the ninth and broke the rod in my back.

"That stopped me playing for a year and I had to get spinal fusion, the same thing Tiger (Woods) has, but I got it the whole way up my back.