Rory McIlroy dedicated his fourth Wells Fargo Championship to his mother Rosie after a stunning final round performance at Quail Hollow.

The Northern Irishman produced a stunning back-nine performance to overtake Xander Schauffele and finish on -17 to make it back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour.

Wearing pink to highlight Mother's Day in America on Sunday, the world number two was quick to deliver a heartfelt message to his mother after closing out the five-shot success in Charlotte.

He told Sky Sports: "My mum is amazing.

Rory McIlroy delivered a heartfelt message to his mum Rosie after winning the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

"I think most people know my dad but my mum Rosie is sort of like the rock or gel that holds the family together.

"She always has been and I said this last night that I'm probably a lot more like my dad than I am my mum, but I wish I was a little bit more like my mum at times.

"If you're watching mum...Happy Mother's Day and I can't wait to go home and see them."

It is nearly ten years since McIlroy's last major title but the Holywood native returns to Valhalla this week for the US PGA Championship - the scene of his most recent major victory in 2014 – an honour he won after securing victory at Wells Fargo the week before.

He believes his back-to-back triumphs - which included the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry - puts him in the perfect position to break his duck.

McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time in 2010 before adding further triumphs in 2015 and 2021 prior to last weekend’s success.

After receiving a thunderous reception when walking up the 18th fairway on Sunday, McIlroy outlined how the local fans at Quail Hollow have witnessed his progression from a boy to a man.

"I really got some confidence from New Orleans winning with Shane (Lowry),” he commented.

"Coming into this week...at a golf course that I'm comfortable at, my golf swing feels a lot more comfortable than it has done.

"Going to a venue this week that I've won (at)...it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit, but I've got a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try and beat.

"Going into the next major of the year I'm feeling really good about myself.

"I feel like these people have watched me grow up from winning here as a 20-year-old to being the ripe old age of 35 now.

"They've seen my progression throughout my career and I've been lucky enough to win here four times.

"The support that I get here is absolutely amazing, it's one of my favourite stops of the year and I can't wait to keep coming back to see how many (titles) I can get.