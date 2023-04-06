Lowry, who finished third last year, missed from three feet for birdie on the opening hole but ended the front nine with three in a row and eventually signed for an opening 68, equalling his lowest score at Augusta National.

“Felt like I was in control of my ball out there today,” the former Open champion said. “It was nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to Darren (Reynolds, his caddie) that was a pretty good round of golf. And obviously it’s nice to go up and roll in that putt on the last as well. I’m pretty happy with myself.”

Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on from the 18th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Told he had looked comfortable on the course, Lowry joked: “I didn’t feel it. You’re never comfortable on this place.

“Even though I was playing good golf, especially when you go on to the back nine most holes are chances to make birdie and (also) chances to trip you up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You just have to stay patient and stay on your game and in your routine and that’s what I did.

“I missed that really short putt on the first, which was a bit of a shock to the system. But I got back on it straight away.