It will give a giant welcome to some of the best male and female golfers in the world from August 17-20.

Galgorm will again return as host venue, but will this year be joined by Castlerock Golf Club as the new co-host.

The event will allow the public plenty of access to the golfing giants and homegrown players like Tom McKibbin, who will tee it up on home soil for the first time as a DP World Tour winner.

Galgorm Castle

Another local favourite, Stephanie Meadow, is relishing the opportunity to get in front of a home crowd: “Northern Ireland holds a very special place in my heart and I always enjoy going back to the place which will always be home,” Meadow said, who is Galgorm’s Touring Professional.

This will be a welcome return for spectators to catch Meadow, who won the inaugural edition of this event in 2019.

There are two separate tournaments for men and women professionals, who will compete on the same courses at the same time for two equal prize funds of US$1.5 million each.

This is a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour), LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Castlerock Golf Club will play host on Thursday and Friday, and then the action switches to Galgorm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are required for Galgorm only. The event is family friendly, with under 12’s going free.

There is entertainment on and off the course. Last year Sweden’s Maja Stark and Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson won the unique event. This year promises to go one better with a world-class field set to compete across four dramatic tournament days.

Galgorm Castle Managing Director, Gary Henry is delighted at its return: “Galgorm is recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s leading tournament venues, hosting international events for almost 15 years, including the 2020 Irish Open on the DP World Tour.

"We are delighted to see the ISPS HANDA World Invitational return to Galgorm and new co-host venue Castlerock GC in the coming days.

“It’s an exceptional event where men and women compete at the same venues at the same time and for equal prize money. It is also a key event in the qualifying process for both the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

"We look forward to putting Galgorm and Northern Ireland in the global shop window through worldwide coverage of this great event.”

Siobhan McGuigan – Head of Events at Tourism Northern Ireland is equally positive:

"We are proud to be the host destination again this year for ISPS Handa World Invitational. It’s great to have such an innovative event back in Northern Ireland and even better to have our own homegrown talent taking part.