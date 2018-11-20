Ireland: Defending champions’ steady start in Greece

Ireland made a steady start to their International Team Championship (ITC) defence at Costa Navarino (Greece).

The trio of Damian Mooney (Damian Mooney Golf), Joe Dillon (Headfort) and Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) finished day one with a level-par total of 142 on the Dunes Course.

Sweden posted the low total of the day, a six under par score of 136, three shots ahead of their nearest rivals Belgium.

Denmark and Wales are tied for third on 141 with Ireland back in a tie for fifth alongside Germany.

Captain Mooney and Moriarty posted the day’s scoring rounds for Ireland, a pair of 71s, to keep the defending champions very much in the hunt with three rounds remaining.

“It was very tough, the wind was up and in the opposite direction to the practice rounds,” said Mooney. “The team is happy enough not to have dropped shots to par.

“We all have the ability to score well, it’s really a matter of taking each day as it comes on a course that is in great condition despite some heavy rain in recent weeks.”

Meanwhile, Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort), Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) and David Higgins (Waterville Links) will tee it up today in the opening round of the PGA Play-offs in Turkey.

The top four finishers will secure their spots at the BMW PGA Championship – while the leading trio will also earn a place on Cameron Clark’s PGA Cup side to face America late next September.