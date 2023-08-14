News you can trust since 1737
Irish Open at Royal County Down next September

September dates have been confirmed for the 2024 return of the Horizon Irish Open to Royal County Down.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST

The Newcastle venue will provide the stage from September 12-15 – marking a first Irish Open appearance at Royal County Down since 2015 when Danish star Soren Kjeldsen pipped Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a sudden death play-off.

It will mark the first time the Irish Open has been played in Northern Ireland since the 2020 edition in Galgorm Castle – which was won by John Catlin – while Jon Rahm won the 2017 tournament held in Portstewart.

When the competition arrives at Royal County Down, it’ll be the first time the Irish Open has been held on a links course since 2019 in Lahinch.

Soren Kjeldsen receives the 2015 Irish Open trophy from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down Golf Club. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)Soren Kjeldsen receives the 2015 Irish Open trophy from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down Golf Club. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The K Club has Irish Open host dates confirmed for this year, 2025 and 2027.

Golfers from around the world – including home hero Rory McIlroy - will compete for a purse of $6 million at Royal County Down.

The 34-year-old McIlroy will be taking part at The K Club next month, the scene of his 2016 Irish Open victory when the Holywood native finished three strokes ahead of Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox.

