Irish Open at Royal County Down next September
The Newcastle venue will provide the stage from September 12-15 – marking a first Irish Open appearance at Royal County Down since 2015 when Danish star Soren Kjeldsen pipped Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a sudden death play-off.
It will mark the first time the Irish Open has been played in Northern Ireland since the 2020 edition in Galgorm Castle – which was won by John Catlin – while Jon Rahm won the 2017 tournament held in Portstewart.
When the competition arrives at Royal County Down, it’ll be the first time the Irish Open has been held on a links course since 2019 in Lahinch.
The K Club has Irish Open host dates confirmed for this year, 2025 and 2027.
Golfers from around the world – including home hero Rory McIlroy - will compete for a purse of $6 million at Royal County Down.
The 34-year-old McIlroy will be taking part at The K Club next month, the scene of his 2016 Irish Open victory when the Holywood native finished three strokes ahead of Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox.