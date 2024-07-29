Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billy Horschel has fond memories of Royal County Down, where he first encountered a young Rory McIlroy on his last visit to the venue 17 years ago.

Horschel, who is among the star names who will play in the Amgen Irish Open from September 12-15, was part of Team USA in 2007, who beat Great Britian and Ireland in the Walker Cup.

“It’s been about 17 years since I was last there,” said Horschel, who finished joint second at The Open this month with Justin Rose.

“But my last visit was a very successful one. Great memories. I played the 2007 Walker Cup with Team USA versus GB&I.

Billy Horschel (left) and Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Irish Open at the K Club

“It’s my favourite links golf course in the entire world, as I tell people. I had the pleasure of being introduced to a young Rory McIlroy at that time.

“I will say I did come out victorious. I beat him two times and he beat me once. It was a great week. The fans in Ireland and Northern Ireland are unbelievable,” he added.

“I’m excited to get back there. I was supposed to play back in 2015, but I had something come up so I couldn’t make it at that time. I’m excited to be back this year.

“Last year at The K Club was unbelievable. The crowds were humungous. The weather was unbelievable.

“If we have weather like we had at The K Club this year at Royal County Down, I think I may buy a house over there knowing the weather is always like that.”

Horschel had heard of McIlroy before that opening encounter in 2007 and quickly witnessed the 18-year-old’s potential first hand.

“When we went over there we had heard of him, but no one knew how good he was,” Horschel said.

“I don’t think he came to America a lot to play in amateur events in the summer. As far as I knew no one had played against him or seen him.

“But we had heard great things about him and knew he was going to go pro after the Walker Cup. We knew he played well at Carnoustie and got the medal for low am at The Open Championship.

“When I played against him, I saw a really good player, a really talented player. Especially for someone aged 18. But you never know how someone is going to pan out.

“To see what he’s accomplished in the game of golf, to see the person he’s developed into and become. It’s truly amazing.

“He’s a really good friend. I’m happy I can call him a great friend. He’s the greatest player in our generation that over the last 15-16 years I’ve been on the PGA Tour, he’s the greatest player of our time.