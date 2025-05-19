Rory McIlroy prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club

Former major winner Rich Beem has tipped Rory McIlroy to bounce back from his disappointing PGA Championship performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman's search for back-to-back major championships never materialised as he struggled to a three-over par 74 on the opening round, before just about managing to make the cut with a second round 69.

A charge up the leaderboard was needed on Saturday but McIlroy could only card a one-over par round of 72, with the Holywood man posting the same score on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy was tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament after previously winning at the Quail Hollow venue four times in his career.

However, he was never truly in contention throughout the week as Scottie Scheffler won his third major title.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Beem - who famously won the PGA Championship in 2002 - believes McIlroy will respond to his poor week in the weeks and months ahead.

"It just looked like he was frustrated all week long," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He looked a little bit off, for whatever reason, but that's just the game of golf sometimes.

"You're coming to a golf course where everyone expects you to do well on, you expect to do well on, then you struggle - it happens. He'll just mark this as a poor week, a disappointing poor week, but I don't read any more to it than that.

"He'll bounce back from this week, for sure.

"I would like to believe he would come back at the Memorial Tournament and look stronger than ever.

"I don't think this week is going to have any bearing on any kind of slump for the rest of the year, I just don't see it. These guys have bad weeks all the time but the way they always bounce back is always incredible and Rory is no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's going to come back and I'm sure he'll come back and win at least one more time this year."

One of McIlroy’s many strengths is his driving from the tee but the 36-year-old had to use a substitute driver at Quail Hollow after his club was found to be non-conforming in pre-tournament testing.

That certainly had a knock-on effect as he ended the week tied 69th for driving accuracy out of the 74 players who made the halfway cut.

"I would like to know what happened with the driver and how much that put him off a little bit, because he didn't drive the golf ball nearly as good as he normally does," Beem added. "You just don't see Rory drive it that poorly four days in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say he's pretty bummed out by the week and he's obviously leaving here without a great taste in his mouth. He will learn quite a bit and head into Oakmont with the full intent of winning the US Open."

McIlroy refused to speak to the media after every round and Beem acknowledged that he was disappointed with that stance.