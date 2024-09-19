Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy admits the support of Northern Ireland “means the world to me” after he quickly put Irish Open disappointment behind him to shoot an opening round of five-under par at the BMW PGA Championship.

One of the flagship events on the DP World Tour, Mcllroy banished the demons of missing out in the final stages at Royal County Down by producing seven birdies, but his progress up the leaderboard was halted slightly by a bogey at the last hole.

"It was a solid day,” he told Sky Sports. “I hit a lot of quality shots and held some nice putts.

"The back-nine was playing pretty tough, especially as the wind was getting up in the stretch between 13 and 17 so I’m disappointed about the last but overall it was a solid start.”

Rory McIlroy on day one of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

McIlroy led by four shots at one stage on Sunday as he went in search of his maiden professional title in Northern Ireland, but ultimately finished one shot behind Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard.

"It was both (disappointing and feeling buoyed),” he reflected. “I was disappointed with the result and not being able to get it done but I’m incredibly grateful to have had that opportunity in front of those people to pull off something special.

"It didn’t quite happen but every time I get the chance to go back and play in front of those fans it means the world to me and I can’t wait to Portrush next year to try and do it all over again.”

In a peculiar moment, McIlroy lost the head of his eight iron at the par-five 12th – a hole which he still managed to birdie after hitting within 10 feet – and the 35-year-old was able to see the funny side.

"I had no idea (what happened) – I lost the ball and didn’t have a clue,” he laughed. “The shot was unbelievable! It sort of reminded me of Ludvig’s in San Antonio this year when his driver head came off and he hit it close.

"I was thankful the ball went where I wanted to and thankfully the lads were on hand here to fix it for me and I got it back on the 16th. I guess going from hot conditions to cold conditions and clubs being in different climates that stuff can happen. I’m glad the ball went straight and I was able to make birdie from it.”

McIlroy won at Wentworth in 2014 and has been consistent at the Surrey course across recent years, saying on his tournament form: "I think I’ve finally embraced what this golf course asks of you.

