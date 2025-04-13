Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy ended his major drought in barely-believable fashion by beating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 89th Masters and complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy birdied the first extra hole after the pair had finished tied on 11 under par following an extraordinary final round.

On his 11th attempt to join golf’s most exclusive club and 3,900 days after his last major victory in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy almost threw away a five-shot lead before claiming a coveted green jacket at a pulsating Augusta National.

Here’s every word an emotional McIlroy said at Butler Cabin before being presented with his green jacket by Scottie Scheffler:

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: (R-L) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond prepare to play a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HOW DOES THAT FEEL?

“It feels incredible.

"This is my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time...the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that – I’m wondering what we’re going to talk about going into next year’s Masters!

"I’m absolutely honoured, thrilled and so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion.”

DID YOU HAVE POINTS IN THIS ROUND WHERE YOU HAD TO REMIND YOURSELF YOU’RE RIGHT THERE?

"When I hit the wedge shot into the creek at 13, I felt like I did a really good job at bouncing back from that.

"I was really nervous going out and it was almost like the double-bogey calmed my nerves a bit and got me back into it in a funny way.

"I just think all week how I responded to setbacks, that’s what I’ll take from this week and I couldn’t be more proud of that.”

TELL US ABOUT HOW YOU WON IT?

"I had two yards less in the play-off than I did in regulation and it was a flatter lie so I knew a perfect three-quarter gap wedge was going to land on the slope and come back.

"It was a good number, I just needed to make a good committed swing and I made one at the right time.”

WHAT WAS THAT WINNING MOMENT LIKE?

"It was 14 years in the making from going out with a four-shot lead in 2011, feeling like I could have got it done there.

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that came out on the 18th green...a moment like that makes all the years and close calls worth it.

"I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they are back home in Northern Ireland. They did (make a lot of sacrifices) and I can’t wait to see them next week.