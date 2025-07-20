The 16th hole at Royal Portrush Golf Club, known as ‘Calamity Corner’, provides “one of the coolest views in the game of golf”, according to new Open champion Scottie Scheffler.

In 2019, it was the third-hardest hole on the course throughout the week, playing 0.25 shots over par.

It is labelled as “one of the most famous holes in golf” on Royal Portrush Golf Club’s official website.

But Scheffler had little problems with the hole throughout the week as he birdied it three times in succession from Thursday to Saturday, before settling for a par on Sunday.

Scheffler laughed when he was sarcastically asked “what went wrong at 16 today?” – but gave a glowing reference of the hole.

He said: “My first impression of the hole was the first day we played it, it was raining and blowing in out of the left, and I smoked a 3-wood to 30 feet, and I thought it was a pretty amazing shot.

"And then I was playing against Sam Burns in a practice round, and he hit 3-wood to about 25 feet and made it. I was like, shoot, just hit a great shot and I lost this hole still.

“It's one of the coolest views that I've seen in the game of golf, to be honest with you.

"Teddy (Scott, caddie) and I were standing there, I think it was on Friday. We were kind of looking out. It was a day in which you had a bunch of rain and there was rainbows on the other side, and you're looking out over the golf course on the right, and you've got the huge bluffs by the ocean and it's just mounds and hills, and the town is in the distance. It's a really, really cool hole.”

In his victory speech on the 18th green, Scheffler said: "Thank you to Royal Portrush and the town here. I wish I could have seen more of the town but it was a business week.

"It was a tremendous week and I look forward to hopefully bringing The Open back here.

