The last time the Irish Open was held at Royal County Down in 2015, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was accompanied on a practice round by an emerging Northern Irish teenager by the name of Tom McKibbin – now, fast forward nine years later, the pair will step out together in competitive action at the same tournament.

Home favourites McIlroy and McKibbin will play the opening two rounds of the 2024 edition at the picturesque course alongside each other across Thursday and Friday with defending champion Vincent Norrman.

McKibbin, now aged 21, has came a long way since that initial interaction with McIlroy, winning his maiden European Tour title in Germany last year and also appeared at both the US Open and The Open Championship this summer.

He grew up playing on the same Holywood fairways and greens where McIlroy honed his craft years prior and the world number three admits he’s excited to play alongside McKibbin in front of home support.

Rory McIlroy during the Amgen Irish Open 2024 Pro-Am at Royal County Down, Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

"It's been amazing to watch his journey and see him go from that little boy to become a European Tour winner and getting to play practice rounds with him at major championships...it's cool to feel like I've had a tiny part in that journey,” said McIlroy. “I've tried to help Tom as much as I feels he needs my help...I don't feel like he needs much of my help but he knows if he has a question that I'm on the other end of the phone.

"Whether it was Darren Clarke or GMac (Graeme McDowell) or some of these guys who were putting their arm around me, I never sought out advice unless I really needed it and Tom seems to be the same.

"He knows what he needs to do and he's a very mature young man. He doesn't need much advice from me but he knows I'm here and I'm excited to play competitively with him. It’ll be a great atmosphere out there."

