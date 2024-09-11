'It's been amazing to watch his journey' - Rory McIlroy excited to tee off alongside countryman Tom McKibbin at Irish Open after playing 'tiny part' in progression
Home favourites McIlroy and McKibbin will play the opening two rounds of the 2024 edition at the picturesque course alongside each other across Thursday and Friday with defending champion Vincent Norrman.
McKibbin, now aged 21, has came a long way since that initial interaction with McIlroy, winning his maiden European Tour title in Germany last year and also appeared at both the US Open and The Open Championship this summer.
He grew up playing on the same Holywood fairways and greens where McIlroy honed his craft years prior and the world number three admits he’s excited to play alongside McKibbin in front of home support.
"It's been amazing to watch his journey and see him go from that little boy to become a European Tour winner and getting to play practice rounds with him at major championships...it's cool to feel like I've had a tiny part in that journey,” said McIlroy. “I've tried to help Tom as much as I feels he needs my help...I don't feel like he needs much of my help but he knows if he has a question that I'm on the other end of the phone.
"Whether it was Darren Clarke or GMac (Graeme McDowell) or some of these guys who were putting their arm around me, I never sought out advice unless I really needed it and Tom seems to be the same.
"He knows what he needs to do and he's a very mature young man. He doesn't need much advice from me but he knows I'm here and I'm excited to play competitively with him. It’ll be a great atmosphere out there."
McIlroy and McKibbin, who both played in Wednesday’s Pro-Am where they got a further taste of the challenge that awaits them over the coming days, will get their first round underway at 1pm on Thursday before teeing off at 8am on Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.