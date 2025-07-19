The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush is putting the Co Antrim town on the global map, delighted locals have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of people turned out for day two of the tournament, with some of the biggest crowds cheering for local hero Rory McIlroy as well as Dubliner Shane Lowry who scooped the Claret Jug the last time the Open came to Portrush in 2019.

Almost 280,000 fans snapped up tickets for the Open, with many also enjoying the expansive beaches and hospitality despite the inclement weather.

Broadcaster Alan Simpson said it is a phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-known broadcaster Alan Simpson outside Curry's Fun Park in Portrush on day two of The 153rd Open Championship. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“It’s the biggest sporting event ever in Ireland, and it’s being held in the tiniest corner of the north west of Northern Ireland,” he said. “It’s putting Portrush on the map right across the world, I’m getting emails and messages from Canada, from China, Japan, all over the world, people saying, ‘I didn’t realise your beaches were so golden’, they’re not really talking about the golf, they’re talking about the beaches and the view.

“You couldn’t pay for this publicity, you just couldn’t.

“The other good thing is you see the golfers socialising in Portrush, they come in, I chatted to Ricky Fowler and Patrick Cantlay the other evening just sitting having a meal. No one hassles them, it’s that very Northern Ireland thing is welcoming.

“Portrush has now become a 12 months of the year destination, we’ve got Curry’s (funfair), which has regenerated all of Portrush and more families coming. You see grandfathers, sons, daughters, grandkids, there is so much to do.

Denver Smith with his son Matthew Smith from Dungannon in Portrush on day two of The 153rd Open Championship. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“We all know about the golf, it sells itself but we’ve got the beaches and the surf, and new hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I call it Portmagic and it is Portmagic at the minute because people around the world are seeing a wonderful postcard of our peninsula.”

Lauren Mullikin from Indiana was enjoying the golf with family, described the local scenery as beautiful.

“My dad has always wanted to go to the Open, and we took a family trip to Ireland in 1998, so he thought it would be a great time to get us all together – my sister lives in Germany – for his 70th birthday and celebrate,” she said.

Eleanor Tunn (left) from Reay in Scotland and Sandy Sutherland from Wick in Scotland in Portrush on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“Portrush is beautiful, it’s been so much fun, and everybody is so friendly and nice to talk to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve done Shannon and Galway before but we have not been here before.

“The memories I will take away are spending time with my son, introducing him to golf, he’s very interested in the idea of golf but doesn’t really want to play it, and there was no way he was going to stand at the Open and watch it peacefully, so we had fun in Portrush.

“We’re going to remember this forever, him exploring and doing a whole bunch of things that he’s normally really scared of doing.”

Lauren Mullikin with her son Declan (12) from West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, at the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council fun zone in Portrush on day two of The 153rd Open Championship. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Eleanor Tunn and Sandy Sutherland, from the Scottish Highlands, took in two practice days as well as the first day of play on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been staying in the glamping village, just a stone’s throw from the golf course but of course coming into the town as well, and trying a few bars,” Ms Tunn said.

“We’re both really keen golfers, we went to Troon last year, and St Andrew’s a couple of years ago.

“I’d never been to Ireland before so I wanted to tick that off my list … we’ve already said we fancy a golf trip here.”

Mr Sutherland added: “Where we’re staying, you can look over the course, it’s beautiful, it’s one of the most scenic courses I’ve ever seen, stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Open hasn’t been in Ireland a lot so we thought we’d come, only the second time in 50 years.

“Seeing Rory in a home course was pretty cool as well after winning the Masters.”

Denver Smith and his son, Matthew, from Dungannon, were cheering on both Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke.

“We’ve a keen interest in the golf, Darren Clarke and, obviously, Rory, it’s good to see the boys doing well and hopefully Darren will make the cut for the weekend and will thrive,” Denver said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need another winner from Ireland, and hopefully this time it will be from the north of Ireland.”

Matthew said they had also been to Portrush when it hosted the Open in 2019, and said it was much busier this time.