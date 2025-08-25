Tom McKibbin (far right) following Legion XIII's play-off win on Sunday

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin collected a prize of £1 million after helping Legion XIII win the team championship in Michigan.

McKibbin, who is joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Jon Rahm finished the final day on 20 under-par, which meant a play-off against Crushers – who are captained by Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm and Hatton birdied the second play-off hole against DeChambeau and his team-mate Paul Casey to take the honours.

It marked a fairytale end to McKibbin’s first year on the LIV Golf circuit after previously turning down the opportunity to feature on the PGA Tour.

"Getting to spend it with these three guys has been incredible," McKibbin said of his team-mates on BBC Sport’s website.

"I've learned so much and just being around them has been really good. The whole year has been special and today was a really cool day to go out there.

"You're out there on your own, but playing for three other guys, so to come out on top in the first year is really cool."

It’s Legion XIII’s first championship after joining the league as an expansion team last season.

McKibbin stated that he has learned so much from his team-mates – with special mention to Rahm and Hatton.

"I'm very thankful to be a part of this team and to learn from two guys who are phenomenal players," McKibbin said.

"Just watching the play-off, seeing those shots coming in and how clutch those guys are in those situations. I have learned a lot off both of them and I've become a better player because of it.

"Getting paired with some people in the tournament, people you've watched on TV, I've learned from them.

"Some of the golf courses were trickier than I'm used to, so getting a feel for those and develop my game through that. A lot of small things adds up to a big difference."

Not only does it combine with Legion’s four regular-season team wins, it completes the sweep of LIV Golf’s top trophies for Rahm, who last week in Indianapolis won his second consecutive Individual Championship.

He was full of praise for McKibbin and Surratt: “Neither Tyrrell or I were having a great day today, and even during the whole week, I don't think we played our best.