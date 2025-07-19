A Danish visitor to the 153rd Open Championship has hailed golf tourism within Northern Ireland, labelling Royal County Down as the best course he’s ever played.

The News Letter managed to grab a few words with Tristan Ahlefeldt who travelled over from Scandinavia to watch the third round of action at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Mr Ahlefeldt has put his time to good use in the province after playing rounds of golf at Castlerock and Royal County Down – with a visit to Ardglass also pencilled into the calendar.

He also managed to play 18 holes at Ballyliffin Golf Club in County Donegal at the start of the week when he landed into the country on Monday.

Tristan Ahlefeldt travelled to Royal Portrush Golf Club from Denmark to watch proceedings from the 153rd Open Championship

When asked to sum-up his third time in Northern Ireland, the likeable big Dane said: "I've played three rounds at Ballyliffin, Castlerock and Royal County Down so far...and we are playing Ardglass tomorrow.

"Royal County Down was fantastic. A friend of a friend is a member and we've got to play with him and his friend.

"It was just spectacular. It's hyped a lot, there were a lot of Americans, as you'd expect, but it was a calm, serene and spectacular course. It is very, very beautiful and well-kept.

"It was just an enormous treat and of course you are interested in playing it because it's rated so high.

"If you go to Top 100, it's rated number three. Golf Digest has Royal County Down as its number one and it's definitely the best course I've ever played.”

The Open Championship is being played just over 90 miles away at Royal Portrush and Mr Ahlefeldt stated that he is enjoying his first taste of being a spectator at one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar.

"This is my first major as a spectator,” he added.

"I find everything in the venue here extremely well organised.

"Staff are very helpful and there is nothing but smiles. Everyone is very accommodating, so it's very impressive.

"I'm sure there were a lot of lessons learned from six years ago...but it shows and it's just a pleasure being here.”

Before the third round got under way at the Dunluce links, the leaderboard sees world number one Scottie Scheffler holding a one-shot lead.

Mr Ahlefeldt believes that the American will get the job done to get his hands on the Claret Jug for the first time – but still has hopes for two Danish stars.

He smiled: "I would hope for the Hojgaard twins – but they will have to really perform today.