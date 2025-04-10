Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson all backed Rory McIlroy to triumph at Augusta National after getting the 89th Masters under way on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illustrious trio, with 11 Masters titles between them, hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse for their annual press conference.

Asked who they thought would win a coveted green jacket on Sunday, or who they wanted to win, all three nominated world number two McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicklaus also revealed that he recently had lunch with McIlroy and gave his seal of approval to the Northern Irishman’s shot-by-shot plan to tackle Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy has been backed to win the Masters by fellow golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“I think it’s about time that Rory won and I sat down with him last week,” Nicklaus said. “I said ‘I know you prepared for Augusta, tell me how you’re going to play the golf course’.

“We went through it shot for shot, we got done with the round, I didn’t open my mouth and I said ‘I wouldn’t change a thing’. That’s exactly the way I would try to play the golf course.

“The discipline to do that is what Rory has lacked in my opinion. He’s got all the shots, he’s got all the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game, but if you go back through his history in the last few years he gets to a place and all of a sudden a seven or an eight pops up and that keeps him from getting where he needs to go.”

McIlroy would join Nicklaus, Player, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods in having won all four major titles if he wins the Masters, and Player added: “I hope he does, because it will give golf a great boost to have another winner of the grand slam.”

McIlroy is among the later starters on Thursday (1812 BST), with defending champion Scottie Scheffler getting his bid for a third title in four years under way at 1015 local time (1515 BST).

Scheffler is trying to become the first player in Masters history to win the green jacket in three of his first six career starts, while Nicklaus, Woods and Nick Faldo are the only players to have won back-to-back Masters titles.