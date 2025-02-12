Jon Rahm is hopeful that ‘fantastic’ LIV Golf signing Tom McKibbin will be a mainstay of his Legion XIII team for ‘a long time’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rahm convinced the 22-year-old Northern Ireland prospect to make the switch to the Saudi-funded league, lowering his team’s average age to 26.25 – nearly four years younger than any other LIV Golf team.

The Spaniard also signed Caleb Surratt as a 19-year-old last year and admits he has been adopting a strategy of bringing promising young golfers into his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no coincidence that I've tried to keep the team young,” said Rahm, who won the LIV Golf Individual Championship in his first year.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is preparing for his second LIV Golf event in Adelaide. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“The idea here is hopefully find four really strong players and form a team that lasts together for a long time.

“Hopefully we can create a powerhouse that can do what many other teams in other disciplines have been able to do. I might be a little early to say that, but the goal is there.”

Rahm’s team began the new LIV Golf season with victory in Riyadh and he is hoping to build on that momentum in the second event this weekend in Adelaide with McKibbin and Surratt backing up Rahm and in-form Tyrell Hatton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm really excited because not only do we get a fantastic player in Tom, but Caleb – I think he would tell you he didn't have his best golf year last year,” Rahm added.

“He's capable of a lot more and has talent for a lot more.

“I think we could be having a repeat of last year, but I think we'll be more consistent this year than last year because we did have some ups and downs. But I think we could have an even better year this year. That's certainly the hope.”

Rahm was surprised that other LIV Golf teams didn’t chase McKibbin’s signature in the offseason.

“He expressed his interest to join LIV, and as far as I know, there wasn't any teams trying to out-bid anybody,” Rahm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know if that was the case or if it was him saying I don't want to go anywhere else or what the situation was, but I thought he would be a prize player. I'm happy we got him.”

McKibbin tied for 15th on his debut in Riyadh after a spectacular opening-round 7-under 65.