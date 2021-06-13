Jonathan Caldwell praise for ‘massively supportive’ Clandeboye after first title

Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, fired an eagle and eight birdies in a brilliant final round of 64 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

Otaegui had a putt to win on the 18th but charged his birdie attempt four feet past the hole and missed the return putt.

England’s Alice Hewson needed to eagle the last to force a play-off but had to settle for a par to finish third in the first event on the European Tour to feature men and women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell enjoying the moment after a first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed. Pic by PA.

Caldwell, who partnered Rory McIlroy in the 2007 Walker Cup, began the day three shots off the lead but covered his first 11 holes in six under par and then holed from 40 feet for an eagle on the 14th to move two shots clear.

That lead was short-lived thanks to a combination of his bogey on the 15th and Jason Scrivener making a birdie on the 10th, but a birdie on the 16th took Caldwell back in front.

A bogey on the 17th looked set to prove costly, but Caldwell bounced back brilliantly with a superb approach to the last.

The resulting tap-in birdie set the clubhouse target on 17 under par and, although Otaegui swiftly got to that mark with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 16th, his bogey on the last handed Caldwell the title.

“It’s been a dream of mine for an awful long time,” Caldwell said. “A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come.

“The win is special enough, but to be doing the presentation on the 18th green with (tournament hosts) Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, two absolute icons in the world of golf, is quite unbelievable to be honest.

“In 2009 I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tour over the years, worked as well in a local golf store.

“I worked in Nevada Bob’s in Bangor for four or five years while I was playing EuroPro Tour. I’d work Saturday, Sunday, Monday, travel Tuesday morning and back home Friday night.

“Especially after a bad week you can think, ‘What am I doing?’ But I certainly didn’t want to spend the rest of my days working in a golf store so I stuck at it and persevered and thankfully I did.

“It’s been a long road but finally I’m here. The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers, so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy.”

The club in question is Clandeboye Golf Club in Bangor and Caldwell insisted he had no regrets about the size of the bar bill he will face on his return home.

“I don’t care,” added Caldwell, who will climb from 456th in the world rankings to just outside the top 200.

“Everybody at the club is massively supportive of me, they root for me every week. I have a great time when I’m at home and they deserve a few beers tonight.”

Hewson, who was part of a four-way tie for the lead after 54 holes, said: “I got off to a bit of a shaky start, was definitely nervous those first few holes, but managed to get some momentum on the back nine and just really excited with my performance this week, especially after a very tough start to the season.

“This has been an exceptional opportunity for women’s golf as a whole.

“For us to be on this kind of stage and prove to everyone how good women’s golf actually is has been such a great opportunity and I’m really happy to have been part of the first one.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.