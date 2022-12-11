News you can trust since 1737
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in The Match

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas triumphed three and two over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match on Saturday.

By Kyle White
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 12:27pm

The seventh version of the 12-hole exhibition challenge was held at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida for Woods’ return to the event he helped launch.

Spieth and Thomas dominated from the early stages, claiming holes two, three and four before Woods and McIlroy finally clawed one back on the seventh.

However Spieth and Thomas restored their advantage on the very next hole, then matched Woods and McIlroy’s birdie on the 10th to seal the victory.

(L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States pose with Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States after Spieth and Thomas defeated McIlroy and Woods during The Match 7 at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. It was McIlroy’s debut in The Match.

Spieth and Thomas are long-time friends and were also taking part for the first time.

Phil Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural event in 2018, with the last event taking place on June 1 when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were victorious against fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

