The seventh version of the 12-hole exhibition challenge was held at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida for Woods’ return to the event he helped launch.

Spieth and Thomas dominated from the early stages, claiming holes two, three and four before Woods and McIlroy finally clawed one back on the seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Spieth and Thomas restored their advantage on the very next hole, then matched Woods and McIlroy’s birdie on the 10th to seal the victory.

(L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States pose with Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States after Spieth and Thomas defeated McIlroy and Woods during The Match 7 at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. It was McIlroy’s debut in The Match.

Spieth and Thomas are long-time friends and were also taking part for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad