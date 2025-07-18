'Just go and get it, Rory' - the sights, sounds and scores from McIlroy's Open round at Portrush
After carding a one-under-par round of 70 on the opening day, optimism was high that the Holywood native would rise up the leaderboard.
With 10.09am the call at the first tee, what a reception McIlroy got - even my watch told me my noise level was too high...
"Let's go, Rory!" was the cry beside me, whilst another just simply offered his advice by shouting "Just go and get it, Rory”.
McIlroy was the star of the show – with the crowd relishing the chance to take it all in from the other side of the rope.
Memories of McIlroy's opening tee shot back in 2019 remain still fresh in the memory, so it was great to see the 36-year-old not hook the ball out-of-bounds to get his round up and running.
Lines were often 10 to 12 people deep around the course as spectators young and old tried to get a look at the Masters champion and grand slam great.
This was McIlroy's theatre and he was there to entertain towards getting back into championship contention.
Here’s a hole-to-hole Dunluce Links round-up:
HOLE 1
A dream start for Rory. His tee-shot drifts off to the left. However, he gets the ball onto the green and the crowd goes into raptures when he sinks his birdie putt from 16ft for -2...“I think he’ll do well today” was a view from one fan - BIRDIE
HOLE 2
Evident groans as McIlroy has more problems off the tee. Confusion in the crowd as to what happens next. Ball is found but unplayable, meaning a drop is required. Now hitting his third shot, McIlroy gets into the hole into another three strokes for an incredible par – PAR
HOLE 3
McIlroy hits his tee shot into a greenside bunker. He is able to get out of the trap but not enough to save his par. He certainly shows his disappointment. Back to -1 - BOGEY
HOLE 4
Trademark McIlroy as he smokes a lovely drive off the tee. There’s certainly a smile and a seal of approval from the crowd as he sends his approach to within 5ft of the pin. He duly sinks the putt to bounce back with a birdie for -2 - BIRDIE
HOLE 5
McIlroy certainly isn’t giving himself any momentum. A tee shot causes more havoc as he’s in the bunker at the driveable par 4. He reaches the green in two but then three puts for a frustrating birdie. “Flip sake” one disgruntled fan muttered - BOGEY
HOLE 6
Already beginning to see the same faces at every hole. Some commitment as McIlroy’s playing partner Tommy Fleetwood is doing well. An approach into the par 3 leaves a 20ft putt. McIlroy has a go but the ball doesn’t land in the hole - PAR
HOLE 7
Onto the edge of the green at the par 5 in two. A lovely hole greeted McIlroy with loud cheers. Unfortunately, they would turn to groans as the home hero failed to land a birdie - PAR
HOLE 8
Heading towards the 8th, McIlroy elected with the big stick and found the semi-rough with his tee shot on the left-hand side of the fairway. However, this isn’t McIlroy’s first time in that department as he sends his approach into the green. A half chance for birdie doesn’t pay off as he has to contend with a four - PAR
HOLE 9
The final hole of the front nine saw McIlroy have difficulty off the tie as he found the rough yet again on the left-hand side. McIlroy managed to get the ball into the green – although the chances of a birdie were virtually slim. That proved to be the case as he remained on -1 - PAR
HOLE 10
Nothing wrong with McIlroy’s drive this time around as he finds the centre of the fairway. “About time” was a shout I heard when watching the live footage of the big screen when heading back out onto the course following a quick break. The second shot into the green gave McIlroy a very difficult ask of landing a birdie – but he went close to doing so. Unlucky - PAR
HOLE 11
McIlroy bogeyed 11 and 12 during his opening round on Thursday, so he would have been forgiven for feeling an added bit of pressure heading into those stretch of holes. After finding the rough, his second landed at the front of the green but he was able to card a four - PAR
HOLE 12
As previously stated, McIlroy carded a 6 at this hole on Thursday – but it would be two strokes better the next day. Two stunning efforts meant he was on the green in two and, despite an eagle attempt going so close, he was able to stroke in for birdie to move to -2 - BIRDIE
HOLE 13
The highlight of hole 12 is that you get a good view of the next one and this is another spectacular par 3. Children were eager for handshakes and high fives before the 12th and after the 13th – such is McIlroy’s popularity. He left his iron to within 20ft of the hole but he couldn’t find a moment of magic to land a birdie - PAR
HOLE 14
Outstanding from McIlroy. A tee-shot and approach sends the ball into the heart of the green. Massive cheers erupt as McIlroy reads the putt well and sinks the effort to move to -3 - BIRDIE
HOLE 15
Without knowing where the ball landed - you could hear groans from the 16th. McIlroy’s approach lands short meaning he has to scramble to save par...which he does with complete ease - PAR
HOLE 16
Known as ‘Calamity’ – this hole is one of the toughest at Royal Portrush Golf Club. McIlroy sends his approach to the par 3 within 9ft of the pin. Unfortunately, he can’t make his tee shot count as the ball fails to find the bottom of the cup. Another par for McIlroy to contend with - PAR
HOLE 17
McIlroy has his eyes set on a strong finish as Brian Harman completes his round with a tremendous 65 to lead the championship on -8. The Northern Irishman hits a delightful tee-shot down the fairway and his approach gives him a chance of a birdie. There’s a frustrated swing of the putter by McIlroy as his attempt just fizzes by the hole - PAR
HOLE 18
As I made my way back to the media centre ahead of our print deadline the fans were in their droves to welcome McIlroy down the 18th. Good luck to those who waited! The rain also came tumbling down which made my decision to return even sweeter. A long drive made McIlroy’s life a bit easier and his second found the dancefloor. He finished with a four to end on -3 for the tournament - PAR
