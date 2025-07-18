The message was loud and clear on Friday around Royal Portrush as I covered home hero Rory McIlroy’s second round in pursuit of Open Championship glory from first tee to final putt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After carding a one-under-par round of 70 on the opening day, optimism was high that the Holywood native would rise up the leaderboard.

With 10.09am the call at the first tee, what a reception McIlroy got - even my watch told me my noise level was too high...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's go, Rory!" was the cry beside me, whilst another just simply offered his advice by shouting "Just go and get it, Rory”.

Spectators take pictures of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy as he tees off on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in County Antrim

McIlroy was the star of the show – with the crowd relishing the chance to take it all in from the other side of the rope.

Memories of McIlroy's opening tee shot back in 2019 remain still fresh in the memory, so it was great to see the 36-year-old not hook the ball out-of-bounds to get his round up and running.

Lines were often 10 to 12 people deep around the course as spectators young and old tried to get a look at the Masters champion and grand slam great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was McIlroy's theatre and he was there to entertain towards getting back into championship contention.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy after his birdie on the 14th during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Here’s a hole-to-hole Dunluce Links round-up:

HOLE 1

A dream start for Rory. His tee-shot drifts off to the left. However, he gets the ball onto the green and the crowd goes into raptures when he sinks his birdie putt from 16ft for -2...“I think he’ll do well today” was a view from one fan - BIRDIE

HOLE 2

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finds his ball before taking a penalty drop in the rough on the second hole of his second Open Championship round at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

Evident groans as McIlroy has more problems off the tee. Confusion in the crowd as to what happens next. Ball is found but unplayable, meaning a drop is required. Now hitting his third shot, McIlroy gets into the hole into another three strokes for an incredible par – PAR

HOLE 3

McIlroy hits his tee shot into a greenside bunker. He is able to get out of the trap but not enough to save his par. He certainly shows his disappointment. Back to -1 - BOGEY

HOLE 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trademark McIlroy as he smokes a lovely drive off the tee. There’s certainly a smile and a seal of approval from the crowd as he sends his approach to within 5ft of the pin. He duly sinks the putt to bounce back with a birdie for -2 - BIRDIE

HOLE 5

McIlroy certainly isn’t giving himself any momentum. A tee shot causes more havoc as he’s in the bunker at the driveable par 4. He reaches the green in two but then three puts for a frustrating birdie. “Flip sake” one disgruntled fan muttered - BOGEY

HOLE 6

Already beginning to see the same faces at every hole. Some commitment as McIlroy’s playing partner Tommy Fleetwood is doing well. An approach into the par 3 leaves a 20ft putt. McIlroy has a go but the ball doesn’t land in the hole - PAR

HOLE 7

Onto the edge of the green at the par 5 in two. A lovely hole greeted McIlroy with loud cheers. Unfortunately, they would turn to groans as the home hero failed to land a birdie - PAR

HOLE 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading towards the 8th, McIlroy elected with the big stick and found the semi-rough with his tee shot on the left-hand side of the fairway. However, this isn’t McIlroy’s first time in that department as he sends his approach into the green. A half chance for birdie doesn’t pay off as he has to contend with a four - PAR

HOLE 9

The final hole of the front nine saw McIlroy have difficulty off the tie as he found the rough yet again on the left-hand side. McIlroy managed to get the ball into the green – although the chances of a birdie were virtually slim. That proved to be the case as he remained on -1 - PAR

HOLE 10

Nothing wrong with McIlroy’s drive this time around as he finds the centre of the fairway. “About time” was a shout I heard when watching the live footage of the big screen when heading back out onto the course following a quick break. The second shot into the green gave McIlroy a very difficult ask of landing a birdie – but he went close to doing so. Unlucky - PAR

HOLE 11

McIlroy bogeyed 11 and 12 during his opening round on Thursday, so he would have been forgiven for feeling an added bit of pressure heading into those stretch of holes. After finding the rough, his second landed at the front of the green but he was able to card a four - PAR

HOLE 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously stated, McIlroy carded a 6 at this hole on Thursday – but it would be two strokes better the next day. Two stunning efforts meant he was on the green in two and, despite an eagle attempt going so close, he was able to stroke in for birdie to move to -2 - BIRDIE

HOLE 13

The highlight of hole 12 is that you get a good view of the next one and this is another spectacular par 3. Children were eager for handshakes and high fives before the 12th and after the 13th – such is McIlroy’s popularity. He left his iron to within 20ft of the hole but he couldn’t find a moment of magic to land a birdie - PAR

HOLE 14

Outstanding from McIlroy. A tee-shot and approach sends the ball into the heart of the green. Massive cheers erupt as McIlroy reads the putt well and sinks the effort to move to -3 - BIRDIE

HOLE 15

Without knowing where the ball landed - you could hear groans from the 16th. McIlroy’s approach lands short meaning he has to scramble to save par...which he does with complete ease - PAR

HOLE 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as ‘Calamity’ – this hole is one of the toughest at Royal Portrush Golf Club. McIlroy sends his approach to the par 3 within 9ft of the pin. Unfortunately, he can’t make his tee shot count as the ball fails to find the bottom of the cup. Another par for McIlroy to contend with - PAR

HOLE 17

McIlroy has his eyes set on a strong finish as Brian Harman completes his round with a tremendous 65 to lead the championship on -8. The Northern Irishman hits a delightful tee-shot down the fairway and his approach gives him a chance of a birdie. There’s a frustrated swing of the putter by McIlroy as his attempt just fizzes by the hole - PAR

HOLE 18