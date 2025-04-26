Late stumbles disrupt Rory McIlroy's New Orleans title defence with Shane Lowry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo birdied their 17th hole on Friday to hold on to the lead at the halfway stage in Louisiana – with McIlroy and Lowry back by six, tied 16th.
The rookie pair, who shot a record low 58 in the opening fourballs, added a three-under-par 69 in foursomes to reach 17-under-par with a one-stroke lead over fellow Americans Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.
Just seven shots cover the 36 pairs who made the halfway cut with defending champions McIlroy and Lowry six strokes off the pace after dropping three shots in the last six holes en route to a 69.
McIlroy - playing his first tournament since winning the Masters and completing a major grand slam - and Lowry eagled the par five second and were six under for their round before their late stumbles.
Salinda and Velo dropped two shots before the turn, but three straight birdies to start the back nine thrust them back into contention.
The late birdie on 17 lifted them ahead of Novak – who lost in a play-off to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage last week – and Griffin, who birdied three of their last five holes in a best of the day 66.
Danish twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard added a second round 70 to their opening 59 to finish the day in third, two strokes off the pace.
English duo David Skinns and Ben Taylor are on 13-under-par after a 67.
Saturday’s third round will return to the better-ball fourball format before a closing round in alternate shot foursomes.
McIlroy and Lowry will tee off on Saturday at 3.28pm (UK time).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.