Legends set to do battle as Galgorm hosts historic 20th professional event
Former Masters champion, Ryder Cup stalwart and World No.1 Ian Woosnam headlines a field that includes Ryder Cup players and multiple Tour winners.
It all starts today and culminates for the final round on Sunday at the Championship Castle Course.
In addition to Northern Ireland’s very own Damian Mooney, the island of Ireland will also be represented by Gary Murphy, who is relishing a belated debut north of the border. “I'm really excited,” says Murphy, who is still chasing a maiden win on the Legends Tour.
“I think this is my first time playing a professional tournament in Northern Ireland, which is pretty cool. All the Irish Opens I played were always down South. I did win the Irish Amateur in Northern Ireland at Portstewart though, so I’m kind of one-for-one up here - which is a nice stat! Hopefully I can double my strike rate this week.”
And while he might not have played Galgorm yet, Murphy does have plenty of course knowledge, having commentated on the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm.
He stated: “I’m hoping it’s as easy with the clubs as it was with the microphone, that’s my wish for the week! It’s a great golf course, I was actually surprised at just how good it was.
"I remember that the turf was sensational. It was set up perfectly, and with the great summer we’ve had, I expect it’ll play fast again like it did then. The resort has had big investment, the hotel is outstanding, so I think we’re in for a fantastic week.”
In addition to 2006 captain Woosnam, this week’s field also includes a number of Ryder Cup stars including David Howell, Joakim Haeggman, Phillip Price, Thomas Levet, Jarmo Sandelin, Niclas Fasth, Peter Baker and Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher.
A number of Legends Tour winners from 2025 will also be present, including Order of Merit leader Scott Hend, last week’s winner of the Grass & Co. English Legends, Steve Webster, and the South African trio of Keith Horne, James Kingston and Darren Fichardt, fresh from a T13 finish at the British Masters on the DP World Tour last week.