Legends Tour makes Northern Ireland debut at Galgorm’s Championship Course this August
Formerly known as the European Senior Tour and the Staysure Tour, the Legends Tour is the men’s professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older. Created in 1992, the Legends Tour's active membership features many of the pioneering champions who played on the European Tour including Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Ian Woosnam, Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie, Paul McGinley and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
The NI Legends tournament will feature a host of well-known players from the Legends Tour, including Major champions, Ryder Cuppers and Tour winners. The full field will be confirmed nearer the time.
One name who will definitely take to the course is former Masters champion, Ryder Cup stalwart and World No.1 Ian Woosnam, and the Welshman was excited by the prospect of competing on the island of Ireland once again – the scene, of course, of his memorable winning captaincy at the 2006 Ryder Cup.
At the event’s official launch at Galgorm, Woosnam said: “I am delighted to be heading back to Ireland to compete in this new Legends Tour event. Golf in Northern Ireland is thriving, especially with Rory McIlroy completing golf’s Grand Slam recently and The Open returning to Royal Portrush next month.
“Galgorm enjoys a great reputation as one of the country’s best tournament venues and I am looking forward to competing here in August. The Pro-Am format for the NI Legends lends itself to a great week where amateurs get the chance to compete alongside the professionals.”
Galgorm has previously hosted DP World Tour (2020 Irish Open) and Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) events - plus multiple editions of a tri-sanctioned mixed World Invitational for men and women professionals on the DP World Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour.
“We are delighted to be bringing the Legends Tour to Northern Ireland and the wonderful Galgorm,” said Legends Tour CEO, Phil Harrison. “It’s a venue with a long history of hosting professional tournaments and I’m sure it will present a real challenge to all the players. Northern Ireland is a superb destination for golf and we are looking forward to playing in front of such knowledgeable and supportive fans, who I’m sure will welcome the opportunity to watch legends of the game close-up.”
Gary Henry, Group Golf Director, Galgorm Collection, added: “The Black Desert NI Legends is something of a tournament milestone as its the 20th professional event to be staged at Galgorm, dating back to 2010 and including the 2020 Irish Open. We are delighted to be working with the Legends Tour and title sponsors Black Desert on this exciting new event where many household names and former Major champions will be on show at Galgorm in August. With the Pro-am format we also look forward to welcoming a number of Northern Ireland soccer legends who will take on an All-Star legends team to compete for the Legends Cup.”