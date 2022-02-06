Leona Maguire claims breakthrough victory on LPGA Tour

The 27-year-old from Ballyconnell in Co Cavan carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round of the 54-hole competition at the Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Florida.

Maguire, playing in her 50th LPGA tournament, finished on 18 under par to win by three shots from Lexi Thompson.

She went into the final round tied for the lead with American Marina Alex, four strokes clear of Brittany Altomare, Stacy Lewis and Sweden’s Linnea Johansson, but pulled away on the back nine with a majestic display of ball-striking.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Leona Maguire of Ireland is presented the Trophy by LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club on February 05, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“I suppose you don’t know it’s going to happen until it actually does,” she said.

“I tried to just stay really patient today. Didn’t get ahead of myself. I wanted to go out and just shoot a number.

“I wanted to go out and win it myself and earn it. Yeah, just really proud of the way I played today.”

