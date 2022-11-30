Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Spanish event will be held from June 30 to July 2 at Valderrama, which hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, two WGC events and numerous tournaments on the DP World Tour, most recently in October.

Adrian Otaegui, who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events, cruised to a six-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters with a tournament-record total of 19 under par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DP World Tour is hoping to add more tournaments to their schedule next year and a spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Our 2023 schedule, announced earlier this month, provides our members with a record overall prize fund and a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries, underlining our position as golf’s global Tour.

“We are in discussions with a number of venues in several different countries, including in Spain, to add further tournaments to the schedule next autumn.

“Any announcement in relation to these additional events will be made in due course.”

Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course (February 24-26) and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (April 28-30) join The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide (April 21-23) on the expanded schedule of 14 LIV events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Camaleon has hosted a PGA Tour event since 2007, while Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are among the winners of the Singapore Open at Sentosa.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods echoed Rory McIlroy’s call for Norman to quit as LIV Golf boss to allow a settlement to be negotiated in golf’s civil war.

Advertisement Hide Ad