Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is certainly making his DP World Tour return count – as the one-time leader now sits just one shot off top spot in the Porsche Singapore Classic entering the closing round.

Bogey blues on the last hole of the second round left the 22-year-old one behind leader Dan Erickson in a log-jammed leaderboard that features McKibbin as one of five players on 10-under within sight of first.

Weather issues on Thursday resulted in organisers reducing the tournament to 56 holes – with McKibbin set to tee off next alongside Richard Mansell and Fabrizio Zanotti (Sunday 1.29am, UK time).

McKibbin’s appearance on the DP World Tour stage comes after a switch to LIV Golf to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII squad, with his debut last month and the Holywood man 13th in league standings after four events.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin during the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)

He followed up an opening 69 in Singapore with a second-round 65 that featured eagles on holes three and 18th, plus birdes over the fifth, seventh, 10th and 13th.

“There wasn’t much difference between today and yesterday,” said McKibbin, who it is understood aims to feature in a number of other DP World Tour events alongside his LIV Golf commitments. “I played very similar to yesterday and held a few more putts today and I just continued on the momentum that I was on.

"I feel like I’ve been playing quite nice recently, but just haven’t been able to finish the rounds off and today, I kept pushing and managed to get a few more birdies.

“I quite like how soft it is, it makes the fairways wider and obviously, the greens, you know it’s just going to sort of stay where it is or spin back.

"So I just sort of like the look I’ve played here, it’s my third time now and I’ve always enjoyed coming and playing this course.

"There’s just something there that suits my eye.

“I have a lot of putters and I went back to something a little familiar to me, a new putter but something I’ve sort of used before.

"I’ve been putting quite nicely this year, just that I haven’t been putting as good inside of eight feet as I had last year.

"So I wanted something that gets a little more comfortable within that sort of range and it’s been working so far.

"It would mean a lot (victory)...I sort of tend to like these events.

"Just sort of being up there with the chance to go forward tomorrow means a lot.

"I’ve worked hard this year and the winter and it’s nice to see some good signs again.

“Obviously massive credit to the greens staff here and the course is in perfect condition, just a little bit soft but you wouldn’t have known it had rained as much as it had.

"I’ve been here the last couple of years, I knew you would definitely get out there and get playing with how good the course drains, but certainly didn’t expect it to be this good...it’s amazing.

“The game plan is sort of similar (for the final round)...the course is very straightforward, there’s not too much in between or clubs off the tee, so I think I can sort of just hopefully keep driving the ball well and keep doing what I’ve been doing.

"I just really like the golf course...I like the warm weather and the golf course seems to suit my eye.