Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on the 2nd hole during day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Playing just his 10th event since turning professional, Aberg carded a third round of 66 at Wentworth to reach 16 under par in pursuit of back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour and is vying for victory with Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood after the opening holes on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is moving up the leaderboard and was four shots behind Aberg through 12 holes in the final round.

Aberg, whose victory in the European Masters earlier this month earned him a Ryder Cup wild card from Europe captain Luke Donald hours later, admitted winning the BMW PGA Championship was “very, very high” on his bucket list.

“It is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour, it’s been like that for a long time,” the 23-year-old said.

“I’ve got memories of Alex (Noren) winning here when he hit an unbelievable shot into 18. It’s really cool to see myself up there, I have to pinch myself in the arm every now and then but it’s quite cool.

“I think expectations just changed after Switzerland in terms of knowing I can do it. Even though I’ve won in college quite a bit it is different, whether you like it or not, to win on the pro stage and it was pretty cool to do that.

“I could tell myself that I could do it and was good enough.”

England’s Fleetwood delighted the large crowds with a 67 on Saturday and is also in contention on the final day.

Fleetwood is targeting a significant victory in front of a home crowd which roared him on every step of the way, the 32-year-old kickstarting his recovery from a slow start with an eagle on the fourth courtesy of a lesson from Rory McIlroy.

“I had a lesson out of the rough from Rory on Monday when the Ryder Cup team were in Rome,” Fleetwood said.

“I always struggle to get steep on it and I am always chopping out of the rough so he just helped me with a couple of things on how better to do it really.