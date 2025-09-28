Luke Donald is urging his European players to seize their chance to make history as they bid to seal an emphatic Ryder Cup victory in the face of a hostile New York crowd which boiled over on Saturday.

Donald’s European side are just three points away from glory at Bethpage Black heading into Sunday’s singles session after a record-breaking first two days.

Europe hold a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead over United States in New York after winning the first four sessions for the first time away from home.

They now have the chance to complete their first victory on US soil since 2012 and only the fifth since the team was expanded to include continental players in 1979. They may even be eyeing a chance to eclipse their record nine-point winning margin, achieved in 2004 and 2006.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald gives the thumbs up during morning foursomes on day two of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage in New York. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

The Europeans took six points from a possible eight on Saturday as they followed up a 3-1 morning victory in the foursomes with another one in the afternoon fourballs to move decisively towards a first away victory since ‘the Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012.

Donald said: “I said it at the beginning of week we came here to try and win, to try and create history.

“Our goal is always to win every session, no matter where we are, and that will be our goal.

“We love to do things that haven’t been done before, and we’ve achieved quite a few things this week already.

“But the goal for me is still the finishing line. We still have a long way to go.”

He continued: “These guys are very aware of how difficult the environment is going to be.

“We’re excited for the challenge but our goal will be to win the session.”

Justin Rose will head out first against Cameron Young with Tommy Fleetwood – with four victories under his belt already this week – then taking on Justin Thomas.

In-form Matt Fitzpatrick takes the fiery Bryson DeChambeau before a tasty clash between world number two Rory McIlroy and out-of-sorts number one Scottie Scheffler, who has lost all four of his matches.

Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm fill out the top six against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele respectively.

“I have 12 very good players,” said Donald. “In singles you have to go a little bit with gut instincts. We obviously have a big lead. So we have to think about that, and we imagine that the US are going to come out pretty strong.

“We’re trying to kind of match them with some strength.”

Viktor Hovland has been named 12th on the European list after aggravating a neck injury during Saturday’s play. He is due to face Harris English but will be assessed before play.

Should he withdraw, his match will be halved.

United States captain Keegan Bradley has described Europe’s Ryder Cup display as one of the greatest away performances in any sport as they moved to the verge of glory.

But Bradley still believes the United States can still produce the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history even though they need to win 10 out of 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Bradley said: “Of course I want to go out there and make history. They all do.

“But I think you’ve got to relish in the opportunity to get out on the course and play for your country at a course like this, at a venue like this.

“I think it’s something that you’ve got to look forward to. We feel good.

“The Europeans have played incredible. It’s been really impressive to see. This is, you know, for me, being up close, I think it’s one of the best performances of a road team in any sport.

“They have played incredible. They have played great.”

He continued: “Sometimes as a competitor, as an athlete, you have to take a step back and again sort of tip your cap to something like that.

“They have been a tough team. They have partnered great. And Luke is an incredible captain. He’s done a great job this week.

“The Europeans have just played like way better.

“Sometimes that happens, but we’ve still got another day.