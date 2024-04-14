Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cheers rang loud ‘Go Ror’ was bellowed from different sections of the large gallery gathered around the green, a young fan sitting nearby was thrown a ball as a smile came over the Holywood ace’s face.

It was a lovely moment.

At the same time, though, it wasn’t a great moment, it wasn’t one that will take prominence in the history books of golf.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

That’s because it wasn’t our man Rory ending his pursuit of a famous green jacket and the four-time major winner completing the sport’s grand slam. Instead, the adulation received was for a birdie on Augusta’s ninth hole - just yards from the picturesque clubhouse that stands proudly over the magnificent Georgia course, and in the shadow of the 18th, where the Masters winner is presented to the proud patrons each year.

In fairness, that’s as good as it got for McIlroy, during a frustrating week all round, with no sign of his A-game emerging on the final day either.

A standing ovation at Amen Corner half an hour later once again demonstrated the love and respect the Ulsterman has in these parts. Yet he didn’t give those assembled what they wanted - a piece of McIlroy magic, a sign that the showman was back in town, a flash of brilliance to put a reminder down of his status in the game. Instead, he completed the Masters’ holy trinity one over, with pars at 11 and 12 followed by a bogey at 13 - one of four recorded on Sunday as Rory shot a final-day 73, which put him four over for the tournament.

A birdie at 15 salvaged some pride. And while yet more ‘Go Rors’ could be heard, there were very few Rory roars to suggest a turning of the tide or a late flurry - a feature of his entire week, unfortunately.

That won’t be lost on the world number two who not only wants to win at Augusta, he also wants to add to a majors trophy cabinet that has had no new additions since 2014.

As his loyal band of supporters walked alongside him on hole nine, it just so happened that the majority of the Augusta crowd were transfixed on the hole adjacent - the first fairway, where the final group of the day, Scottie Sheffler and Collin Morikawa, were heading up.

Few noticed the presence of our man cutting a lonely figure as he walked against the grain.

There was a reminder just minutes later when McIlroy sank one of a few putts that came his way in front of one of the most recognisable landmarks in golf.

But it was a case of too little, too late from Rory. His Masters race had already been run as he failed to keep speed with this year’s pacesetters. A place in the chasing pack was therefore his reward rather than a prized spot in the winner’s enclosure.