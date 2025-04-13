Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I’m rooting for Rory” one Augusta patron whispered to me as we waited patiently for the Holywood man to record a birdie on the par-five 15th on Saturday afternoon.

His preference for a 2025 Masters winner came as little surprise - Northern Ireland’s McIlroy is a huge crowd favourite in these parts and he was in no way in the minority as we continued our quick chat inbetween holes.

What emerged, though, was that my new-found friend was Canadian - the nationality of the player who was paired with Rory on day three at Augusta, Corey Conners, and the only competitor from that country participating in this year’s tournament (I think)!

Before I got the chance to ask why, a large cheer went up as Rory carded his anticipated four to once again light the touch paper to a scintillating round that had catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard and moves were made to find the best vantage point for the world number two’s next tee shot.

Fans look on at Augusta National as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tackles the Masters. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Our paths didn’t pass again and I remain in the dark...

That liking for Rory - who, like Tiger, no longer needs his surname mentioned for clarification in conversation - was rammed home again not long after on two separate occasions. Only this time on levels I’ve never witnessed before.

His eagle at 15 - the venue that gave him so much pain on Thursday - had the three stands that sit nestled between that hole, 16 and 17 in absolute raptures. The patrons sat overlooking the sixth were also getting in on the act as they voiced their enormous pleasure.

Meanwhile, chants of ‘Rory, Rory, Rory’ broke out as the Patrons got behind their man as he turned his attention to the par-three 16th.

Similar scenes greeted the multiple major winner onto the 18th green, with anyone on the south side of six foot hugely disadvantaged if they wanted a glimpse of the final shot of his second consecutive round of 66.

Knowing the best spots to stand and watch around Augusta, even I had to stand on well-trodden tip toes to see the top of Rory’s head as he brought his dramatic Saturday charge up the leaderboard to a conclusion.

The wonderfully beautiful picture in front of me got me thinking, though. If this is what it’s like now - imagine the euphoria and decibel levels recorded if the Northern Irishman finally has the Augusta National tailor measuring up a suitably-sized famous green jacket!

Simply put, it would be off the scale.

On the eastern side of the Atlantic, and, in particular, over in England, there’s a growing section of so-called golf fans who despair at the column inches and air time dedicated to Ulsterman.

They think it’s over the top, obsessive, hugely biased.

But with our friends across the Irish Sea struggling for a talisman they can call their own and someone who can carry their hopes forward, these frequently aired views might have a case of ‘green-eyed monsters’ about them.

A talent who will go down in the history books as one of the game’s greats, Rory McIlroy rightly has mass appeal, is big business for the sport of golf, is an exceptional role model, and a credit to his family and Northern Ireland.