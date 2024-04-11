Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's no doubt about it, the Masters is one of the sporting world's most eagerly awaited events.

For patrons who are lucky enough to make the pilgrimage to Augusta National, thoughts turn to next season's lodgings and flights even before the famous green jacket is ceremoniously presented to that year's winner.

AirBnB hosts automatically hike up their prices for the following April's get-together, too, knowing that demand will far exceed supply.

The start of the 88th Masters at Augusta National was delayed by two and a half hours due to bad weather before play got underway

Meanwhile, those left to watch events unfold on TV are glued to the set. A bit like the Grand National, the FA Cup final, the Super Bowl - even non-sporting members of those among us take an interest, whether they intend to or not.

The organisers' decision to delay the start of the season's first major a few hours will have done so with apprehension, as a storm threatened to put a damper on day one.

As a result, gone was the pre and post-dawn rush of the patrons jostling with each other for the best vantage points on the famous Georgia course. If you snooze you lose!

Washington Road was eerily quiet first thing as the normal smorgasbord of fans, police, stewards and ticket touts were nowhere to be seen. Not even John Daly, who sets up camp in the local Hooters parking lot, was to be seen.

Bryson DeChambeau waves to the patrons on the 18th green during the first round of the Masters

That left thousands of patrons desperately waiting on Augusta National's latest weather update. And, so, when word spread that entry would open at 9.30am, the flood gates that were guaranteed earlier suddenly burst open.

The mad dash began, with queues snaking around the merchandise store for those willing to sacrifice a prized spot around the picturesque course for the latest Augusta-branded apparel and keep-sakes.

Although, how they cart around bags of their latest wares all day long still baffles.Normality quickly resumed. But a question remained - would the delay impact play?

As soon as honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson were given the nod to start proceedings, it wasn’t long before cheers from the galleries scattered around the course began to be heard, led by Bryson DeChambeau’s opening 65.

Patrons enter the course prior to the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta

They love their golf, the Augusta patrons - no matter where you’re from.

Our very own Rory McIlroy has hero status in these parts - despite 15 previous attempts to join the pantheon of greats who have secured historic wins amid the azaleas.

Once again, he was one of the major draws on day one, with packed galleries everywhere he went. The fact that home favourite Scottie Scheffler was accompanying him was an added bonus.

The odd celebrity can often be spotted as you walk the now 7,555 yardage. Jimmy Nesbitt, Niall Horan, Alan Shearer, Luis Figo and former US secretary of State Condoleeza Rice have been witnessed keeping abreast of McIlroy’s past battles during my time visiting Magnolia Drive.

On this occasion Welsh opera and concert singer Bryn Terfel was making the effort to follow the Ulsterman - once again proving his appeal.LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was also spotted twice during McIlroy’s opening round.

There was the unfortunate coincidence when the controversial Australian was holding court just yards from the landing spot of a wayward McIlroy drive on the second that contributed to a bogey.

The duo’s paths then crossed between ninth green and 10th tee. McIlroy, understandably, chose to ignore the Shark’s presence, which prompted immature chuckles from Norman and his young entourage.