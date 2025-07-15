Rory McIlroy has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and American rival Justin Thomas in the opening two rounds at The Open

Rory McIlroy will have to wait for his shot at redemption at Royal Portrush after being given a mid-afternoon tee time for Thursday’s first day of The Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman, who shot 61 as a 16-year-old on this course, has been paired with Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and American rival Justin Thomas.

On his last appearance here in 2019, McIlroy hit his opening tee shot out of bounds, made a quadruple-bogey eight, shot an eight-over 79 and went on to miss the cut by one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has been given the reverse draw this time around and will go off at 3.10pm on Thursday and 10.09am on Friday.

World number one and US PGA champion Scottie Scheffler is on the opposite side of the draw, alongside Irishman Shane Lowry – the champion in 2019 – and former winner Collin Morikawa.

Xander Schauffele begins his defence of the Claret Jug in the 9.58am group with Jon Rahm and US Open champion JJ Spaun.