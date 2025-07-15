Masters champion Rory McIlroy given mid-afternoon tee time for Open first round at Royal Portrush
The Northern Irishman, who shot 61 as a 16-year-old on this course, has been paired with Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and American rival Justin Thomas.
On his last appearance here in 2019, McIlroy hit his opening tee shot out of bounds, made a quadruple-bogey eight, shot an eight-over 79 and went on to miss the cut by one.
However, he has been given the reverse draw this time around and will go off at 3.10pm on Thursday and 10.09am on Friday.
World number one and US PGA champion Scottie Scheffler is on the opposite side of the draw, alongside Irishman Shane Lowry – the champion in 2019 – and former winner Collin Morikawa.
Xander Schauffele begins his defence of the Claret Jug in the 9.58am group with Jon Rahm and US Open champion JJ Spaun.
Two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington will hit the opening tee shot at 6.35am, alongside Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.
