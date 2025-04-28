Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Rory McIlroy is ready to now “recharge the batteries” following his recent return to the golf course in New Orleans for the first time as Masters champion.

​McIlroy took a brief break over Easter – including time back home in Northern Ireland – following that memorable recording-breaking Augusta win on April 13 that put the 35-year-old in the history books as only the sixth player to complete a major grand slam.

He then opted to honour his commitment to long-time friend Shane Lowry in Louisiana as the pair attempted to become the first to mount a successful defence of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title.

However, McIlroy and Lowry wrapped up the tournament on Sunday tied 12th after three bogeys on the back nine resulted in a closing 72 as Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin lifted the prize.

Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry share a smile during the final day of play across the Zurich Classic of New Orleans tournament in Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now he will turn his focus to the Truist Championship over May 8-11 in Philadelphia, before the season’s next major – the USPGA – the following week.

“I'm looking forward to a couple days off and then sort of kicking the feet up and trying to recharge the batteries a little bit,” said McIlroy.

He added:​​​​​​​​​ "I've got to just take a little bit of time here...it's nice to have a week off, reset and try to get some practice in.

"I feel like it's like two practice weeks coming up in a way with next week at home and then Truist, as well, in some ways.

“It's been a fun week...I think when we went back out after the delay (90-plus minutes due to weather) we felt like we still had a good chance (three strokes back) and we didn't make birdie on 11, then we bogeyed 13 again for the second time this week.

“Just didn't really have any momentum from when we started back up again and it was difficult to just sort of get anything...we noticed the greens got pretty fast and pretty firm after the delay, so got a little tougher.

“Overall it's been a good week...it's always good to team up with this man (Lowry), we've had fun."

Lowry highlighted “I was happy Rory came here this week”.