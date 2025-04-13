Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy will try to avoid turning the final round of the Masters into a “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as he bids to complete the career grand slam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy carded a second successive 66 at Augusta National to hold a two-shot lead over DeChambeau, who edged out the Northern Irishman in dramatic fashion to win his second US Open title at Pinehurst last year.

“It was an awesome day and puts me into a great position going into tomorrow,” McIlroy said after a third round which started with six straight threes and included eagles on the second and 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the big thing is not to make it a rematch, stay in my own little world.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy throws and catches his putter on the 18th green during the Masters third round at Augusta National. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“There’s a few other people who could make a run, I just have to stay in my own little bubble and approach the day with the same attitude I have the last few days.”

McIlroy began the third round two shots behind Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, but birdied the first, chipped in for an eagle on the second and also birdied the third and fifth.

“Obviously it was a dream start,” McIlroy added. “Hit two perfect shots on one and converted, three perfect shots on two, three perfect shots on three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From finishing yesterday afternoon to teeing off today there’s a lot of anticipation and anxious energy and with all of that, to start the way I did was amazing.

“I had a little wobble around the turn there and I thought the par putt on 11 was huge to get some momentum back. After that all I was trying to do was take advantage of the par fives coming in and I was able to do that.”

McIlroy said he had no idea how he spent Saturday evening in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead before collapsing to a closing 80, but would likely watch an episode of Bridgerton and keep off his phone tonight.

“I still have to remind myself there’s a long way to go,” he added. “I, just as much as anyone else, know what can happen on the final day here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad