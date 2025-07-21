​Matt Fitzpatrick hopes his return to form will boost his Ryder Cup hopes after contending at The Open for the first time in his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former US Open champion began the final day at Royal Portrush in the penultimate group with career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy but finished six shots behind Scottie Scheffler.

He struggled for momentum and was only able to advance his score by two shots but his 11-under total earned him a share of fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents a considerable uptick from what he described as the lowest point of his career at March's Players Championship, where his form deserted him and confidence took a severe knock after he comfortably missed the cut.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick (left) greets Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy after completing the course during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

This week's exploits have boosted his hopes he can force his way into Luke Donald's team for Europe's defence of the Ryder Cup in New York in September.

"The first time being in contention for The Open, it's a big step forward," said the Sheffield golfer, whose improvement started at the US PGA where he finished tied eighth as Scheffler won his third major. "I've been in contention for two of the four majors this year, which is really nice. Last time I did that was 2022.

"There's a lot of good stuff to build on, knowing that my game is there to give it a go. Just got to do a few more things to get it over the line again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully my form so far is good enough to get me in the mix (for the Ryder Cup).

"There's obviously still a few more weeks to go and I want to play well in those as well. I've still got to keep up the good form and hopefully it's enough.

"Particularly from where I've come, it's been much better than where I was.