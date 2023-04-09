The 29-year-old optometrist, who secured his place at Augusta National by winning the US Mid-Amateur Championship, was in the second group out on Thursday morning and enjoyed a dream start with a birdie on the first.

McClean then parred the second and third before another birdie on the fourth took him to two under par and into a two-shot lead.

However, he would find the back nine more difficult and carded a five-over par 77.

Amateur Matthew McClean shakes hands with Vijay Singh of Fiji on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

On Friday, McClean played the first 13 holes in one-under par but a double bogey at 14 and a bogey at 17 left him with no chance of making the cut as he posted a 74 to finish seven-over par overall.

Reflecting on his time at Augusta as 'great', McClean admits he could have made the cut if he turned three of his double bogeys across his two rounds into just bogeys and that he got to know the course as time went on.

"It's been great," he said.

"I thought the cut would be two or three, so I'm probably going to miss it by four.

"I could have easily stayed an extra day or two. It was tough.

"I was happy with the way I played and battled at the end to make a lottery 4 at the last there, which is a great way to finish.

"It's a great week to just relax and get to go out and watch a bit of golf and enjoy it. The week's been great.

"I think where I missed it in the wrong place, I knew as soon as I hit it. I think I sort of knew the course as well as I could going into it.

"I made a couple doubles, three doubles over the two days, and that was pretty much it. If I could have turned those three doubles into bogeys and saved one other, then that's all it was.

"However, overall, I'm pretty happy."

The lowest amateur will go to American Sam Bennett who was -8 after two days, with McClean believing the reigning U.S. Amateur champion could become a professional in the future.

"I don't think anyone thought anyone could go anywhere near that," he added.

"I think if you just make the cut round here, you have a fair chance of winning it.

"He's the only amateur making the cut, so, if he's playing like that, like he deserves that.

"I wasn't getting near 8-under through two rounds. That's unbelievable.

"I'm sure if he plays like that as an amateur, he'll be back one day as a pro. Fair play to him there."

McClean's next outing is the European Nations Cup with the Irish team at Real Club too Sotogrande in Spain from April 19 - 22.

"I am just going to relax over the weekend, and then I fly home on Monday," he continued.

"I've got a tournament out in Spain for Ireland Sunday after, so I'll just have a few days off, relax, just enjoy the rest of the weekend.