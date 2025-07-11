Meet the fans flying in from all around the world to attend 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Not only is the Open Championship at Royal Portrush set to be Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event, it’s also amongst the hottest tickets on the world stage – and fans from across the globe are using planes, trains and automobiles to ensure they’re present for it.

Around 278,000 spectators are expected to grace the iconic Dunluce links next week as home favourite Rory McIlroy and the golfing elite arrive on the north coast bidding for Open glory.

It’s been a tournament six years in the making with the competition’s last visit producing a popular winner in Shane Lowry, while it’ll mark only the third time an Open Championship has been held in Northern Ireland.

That combination meant it was a can’t miss event for golf fans around the world with many setting off on lengthy journeys – including from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand – to get a taste of the action.

Paul Rodway (centre) with nephew Jonathan Quinn and previous Open champion Darren Clarke. (Photo by Paul Rodway)

For Christopher, who will land in Dublin on Saturday following an almost 12,000-mile trip from New Zealand, attending The Open has been on the cards for many years and admits it’s a “bucket list” moment – especially considering he’s celebrating a special birthday this year.

"I was last in Northern Ireland just before Covid,” he told the News Letter. “My great friend, who is a member at Bangor GC, and I talked about coming back for The Open in 2025...I told him I would be 60 that year and promised him I would make the journey home!

"I am so excited to be there and represent New Zealand, although my family is from Co Wicklow and I was born in Manchester! As a total golf nut I simply can’t wait.”

Stuart from Brisbane has already arrived in Northern Ireland, sampling some of the country’s finest courses before watching the world’s best on the biggest stage next week – just like he did in 2019.

"We extended a planned trip from Australia to allow attendance - it’s a great way to see some live sport and catch up with mates at the same time!” he said. “I have played the course and attended the previous Open at Portrush.

"It’s a treat to have it again in Northern Ireland and it was a massive success in 2019...hopefully it will be same again this year.”

There are also thousands of fans making the trip to Portrush from closer to home, including Paul from England and Jonathan, who grew up in neighbouring Portstewart and has had this tournament circled for many years having missed out on a homecoming in 2019.

"I missed the 2019 Open due to being in America on holiday,” said Jonathan prior to setting off from Scotland. “I usually attend The Open and am very excited to see it on a course I know very well.

"I have been fortunate enough to play Royal Portrush on a number of occasions. The two new holes are excellent and it is one of my favourite courses in the world. I am really looking forward to seeing the pros play it.”

It’s not hard to guess where Paul’s loyalties could potentially be lying next week – his profile picture is a photo taken of him alongside McIlroy at last year’s Irish Open, which he attended alongside nephew Jonathan, while his in-laws live in Ballynahinch.

His first visit to Royal Portrush was around 30 years ago alongside wife Martina and excitement is at fever pitch for a return to the magical course.

"A few friends and I came over to compete in the Causeway Classic 10 years ago and had a fantastic time,” he said. “I loved the course, scenery and hospitality.

"The first time I played it was in the early-90s...Martina walked round with me and I guess that was when I was hooked with the natural beauty of the course and spectacular views. I think the green fee was £35 then!

"I’m so excited for the whole experience – from the course, the buzz of the town and, of course, the weather.”

Alongside returning to “top-tier” Royal Portrush and the chance to play at some of the world’s most picturesque venues, attending The Open also gives Jim, who is travelling from Rhode Island in America, a prime opportunity to catch up with old friends.

"I’ve two main reasons to go to The Open,” he said. “I’m visiting a very good friend who lives in Limavady and I’m going to play some wonderful courses over 13 days.

"Secondly, this will be my second Open – my first was at Royal Liverpool and it was a great event, so seeing the best play at Royal Portrush will be out of this world! After playing the course myself, I love watching how the pros manage it.”

Andy, who is flying in from Abu Dhabi, has previously experienced golf around the United Kingdom, taking in the likes of Carnoustie, a Scottish course which has hosted The Open eight times, but getting a first taste of Northern Ireland this summer was too good to pass up.

"The trip is very much love of the sport and also combined with a playing trip together with friends living in the UK,” he said. “We’ll take the train up and down from Belfast on the day, but we have a car for the broader trip, including playing three courses nearer Dublin.

"I’ve never been to any golf in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland before but have been to The Open at St Andrews and Carnoustie in the last decade.”

Having a home winner would be the most magical end to a special week of sporting drama, but how do the travelling fans feel McIlroy will get on as he chases a second Open crown?

"I think he’ll be top-five, but there always seems to be someone different in recent years who has a magical four days,” said Paul. “He’ll be right up there and the support he received last time was second-to-none.”

Jim’s loyalties lie with his fellow Americans and he’ll be hoping his countrymen can continue a proud Open tradition with three of the last four winners coming from the States – world number one Scottie Scheffler will undoubtedly fancy his chances.

"I will say that I'm not a McIlroy fan, I'm more of Lowry fan,” he added. “Although I'd like for an American to win, I also like following the lesser known players, I'll pick one from the program and follow for nine holes – I like seeing how they handle the pressure.”