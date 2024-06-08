Memorial frustration but Rory McIlroy connects to talks between PGA Tour and LIV Golf backers
The PGA Tour has reported “progress” following a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) as talks over a deal “continue to accelerate”.
Northern Ireland’s McIlroy was involved in discussions again, albeit remotely as he competes around Muirfield in Ohio.
An initial “framework agreement” between the PIF – which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf league – the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was announced on June 6 last year and had a deadline of December 31, but that was subsequently extended.
During February, the US-based PGA Tour circuit secured an investment deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), which would see its players benefit from equity of more than £1.1billion and also allows for a future “co-investment” from the PIF.
The latest in-person meeting, involving PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his team with the PGA Tour subcommittee, took place in New York on Friday.
McIlroy, who had resigned from the PGA Tour board last November, joined remotely.
The PGA Tour said “talks between the two sides continue to accelerate”, without giving any further details.
“Representatives from the PGA Tour Enterprises Transaction Subcommittee and the PIF have been meeting multiple times weekly to work through potential deal terms and come to a shared vision on the future of professional golf,” read a joint statement from the seven-person PGA Tour subcommittee, which also includes player representatives Tiger Woods and Adam Scott as well as McIlroy.
“We remain committed to these negotiations, which require working through complex considerations to best position golf for global growth.
“We want to get this right, and we are approaching discussions with careful consideration for our players, our fans, our partners and the game’s future.”
Across the Muirfield course, McIlroy posted bogey blues on the fourth, sixth and 16th holes – off-set to a degree by birdies over the 11th and 14th towards a 73.
That Saturday round followed up scores of 70 and 71 across the opening two days to sit tied for 11th on a two-under overall tally.
As a result, McIlroy will enter the closing day of his final outing before a third major bid of the season across the US Open next week trailing leader Scottie Scheffler by eight shots.
Three players share second spot on six-under – Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.